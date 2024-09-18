Blake Shapen Previews Florida Game and Key Offensive Adjustments Needed
Mississippi State vs Florida Preview: Blake Shapen Talks Gators
Mississippi State football has had a frustrating couple of weeks, but quarterback Blake Shapen has played well all year. The Baylor transfer has thrown for 834 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.
Shapen reflected on what the offense struggled with against Toledo.
Blake Shapen on Offense Issues Against Toledo
"We had a lot of things to clean up,” Shapen said. “We need to be a lot more disciplined in how we line up, get the signals, and execute the plays.”
First-year head coach Jeff Lebby runs an explosive offense predicated on a fast tempo. Mississippi State uses this tempo to keep the defense off-balance and hopefully open deep shots down the field.
However, Mississippi State has struggled to get the tempo going this year.
Blake Shapen on The Keys To Playing With Tempo
“That’s the biggest thing, which is getting a first down,” Shapen said. “If we get a first down, we are rolling, and there are stats to prove it…. That should be the emphasis when we go on the field is to get a first down.”
A worry Mississippi State must have after two straight losses is that the players are overthinking instead of simply executing. Frustration is high, but overdoing things will only worsen things.
Blake Shapen on Avoiding Overthinking
“I think we all know that if we don’t execute and we are pressing it, it’s not going to work,” Shapen said. “I think we have a bunch of mature guys on the offense that will be able to look at it like we need to get a first down.”
Mississippi State opens a new season this week as it hosts Florida to open SEC play. The time for worrying about the past is over; if not, the Gators will roll Mississippi State this weekend.
Blake Shapen on Moving Forward
“I think everyone understands we have to get a win this week,” Shapen said. “Obviously, it’s frustrating coming off a loss to Toledo, but we can’t look at the past. We have to move forward.”
Florida is also struggling early this season, with a 1-2 record. Head coach Billy Napier is firmly on the hot seat, and the Bulldogs and Gators are both desperate for a win.
Blake Shapen on the Importance of the Florida Game
“This game is the biggest one of the year because it is the next one,” Shapen said. “At the same time, we know how hungry they are … We have to be on our A-game to beat them on Saturday.”
