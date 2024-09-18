5 Key Stats That Define Mississippi State’s Football Season So Far
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football fans probably had their ideas and expectations for the Bulldogs this season. Some of those have come true, others haven’t.
For instance, we knew Jeff Lebby would run a fast-paced, no-huddle offense. That has come true. But the Bulldogs were also expected to beat Toledo. As we know, that didn’t happen.
But how do our preseason predictions line up with how the Bulldogs’ season has gone so far? Do they tell the story of their season to this point? Maybe.
Here are 5 stats tell the story of Mississippi State’s season so far:
122
That’s Mississippi State’s run defense rank in FBS out of 133 schools. The Bulldogs are giving up an average of 213.7 yards per game. That number is inflated slightly from the 364 rushing yards Arizona State had, but the Bulldogs weren’t stifling Eastern Kentucky or Toledo on the ground either.
174.9
That’s quarterback Blake Shapen’s efficiency rating through three games. The former Baylor quarterback has been on the brightest spots for Mississippi State. He’s thrown just one interception and has completed 70 percent of his passes for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. Shapen was a big reason why Mississippi State only lost to Arizona State by seven points instead of 20-plus.
2
That’s the number of turnovers Mississippi State’s defense has forced. The Bulldogs have just one forced fumble recovered and one interception. The interception came in the opener against EKU and Elijah Cannon returned 51 yards for a touchdown.
The fumble recovery, technically, wasn’t recovered. Rather, Stone Blanton punched the ball from a Toledo player’s arms just before they crossed the goal line. The ball flew into the end zone and gave the Bulldogs possession.
394
That’s the number of all-purpose yards Kevin Coleman Jr. has gained so far this season. The former Louisville player has been electrifying for Mississippi State so far. He’s gained 268 receiving yards and 117 punt return yards. He burst onto the scene against EKU with several big punt returns and had an 80-yard touchdown reception against Arizona State.
4:18
That is the time for Mississippi State’s longest drive of the season. The drive came against Toledo last week and did result in a touchdown. But for the most part, the Bulldogs haven’t kept possession for long.
Part of that is by design. Lebby runs an offense that wastes very little time between plays. As soon as one play is over, the offense is lining up for the next play with more than 30 seconds left on the play clock.
However, some of it has been because the Bulldogs go three-and-out often, especially at the start of the last two games against Arizona State and Toledo.
