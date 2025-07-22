Cowboys owner takes aim at ex-Bulldog Dak Prescott in training camp rant
As noted yesterday, former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard, Calif. for this year’s training camp.
Of course, team owner Jerry Jones was there too and held his annual start of training camp press conference where he, along with his son Stephen Jones and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, talked about a number of things associated with the Cowboys.
One of the major topics was the ongoing contract extension saga for star pass rusher Micah Parsons. Parsons who showed up to training camp (he should’ve stayed away, in my opinion and others) as it opens as he waits for a deal that’ll make him one of the highest paid players in the league.
But when talking about Parsons, the elder Jones took a shot at Prescott.
“Just because we sign [Parsons] doesn’t mean we’re going to have him. He was hurt six games last year. Seriously,” Jones said (unsurprisingly, Jones got his facts wrong because Parsons missed four games last season, not six). “I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year — Dak Prescott. So, there’s a lot of things you can think about, just as the player does, when you’re thinking about committing and guaranteeing money.”
Huh? Does he regret signing Prescott to the extension because he got hurt after eight games? Is he really trying to use Prescott’s injury as a reason not to pay Parsons what he’s worth?
Jones knows he’s the owner of a football team, right? Like, I know he’s old but he hasn’t forgotten what sport he’s paying people to play, right? A sport where players’ bodies go through multiple car crashes in each game?
Injuries are going to happen even if they switch to flag football rules. It’s unavoidable and having an owner publicly complain about players getting injured after receiving a contract extension is an insult. It’s something you’d expect Mr. Burns to say in an episode of The Simpsons.
J.J. Watt had a great tongue-in-cheek response to what Jones said, and Parsons shared Watt’s response on social media.
“ Anytime you can publicly take a dig at your star quarterback and your star pass rusher simultaneously, right before the season begins, you just gotta take it… Nothing makes guys want to fight for you more than hearing how upset you are that they got hurt while fighting for you.”
Does it suck? Yes, and I’m sure Jerry Jones had a good cry about it while cruising around on his $250 million yacht.
But it also sucks for fans of the Cowboys who haven’t seen their team play in a NFC Championship game, let alone a Super Bowl, in 30 years.
And its actions like what Jones said Monday that will keep it that way.