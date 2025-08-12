Former Mississippi State Star Chris Jones Schools Teammate in Viral TikTok Clip
Former Mississippi State defensive tackle Chris Jones learned a thing or two while in Starkville that just showed up at Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp practice.
Jones, arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL right now, was caught in a now-viral TikTok video berating a teammate’s work ethic after signing a $93 million extension with the Chiefs. (Note: the video contains NSFW language.)
“When I was 24, 25, I was doing every [expletive] drive full speed,” Jones can be heard yelling at the 24-year-old Karlaftis, who is standing to the side without a helmet and drinking from a water bottle. “You’re 24, 24 and you’re asking for a break.”
For whatever reason, Karlaftis responded to Jones (which strikes this writer as a bad idea). Jones was interested in what he had to say.
“I ain’t hearing it,” he said. “How are you on the field with no helmet? You can’t play? Well get 15 sacks then. I ain’t seen it. I ain’t seen it once.”
Again, Karlaftis said something because it drew another quick rebuttal from Jones.
“Who gives a [expletive],” Jones said. “Do it again.”
Players ‘taking it easy’ after signing a big contract is nothing new and most teams want to have a veteran like Jones who can set a teammate straight, even if he has to question their work ethic.
Nobody will question Jones’s work ethic. The three-time Super Bowl champion has 80.5 sacks in his nine-year NFL career and is easily one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.
That work ethic was probably always with Jones (you don’t get to be as good as him without it), but his college coach may have helped reinforce the importance of having a good work ethic.
Speaking at a press conference before preseason practices, defensive line coach David Turner talked about work ethic in a way that can be applied to Karlaftis.
“You know, guys in the past were trying to get to the league. Now, guys are getting money and, you know, we kind of joke around ‘hey, check your ego and your checks at the door’,” Turner said. “You got to come in and work every day and grind. There are no shortcuts. There is no easy way. We can't cut corners. It's one way of doing things up front and guys have to embrace that.”
It remains to be seen if that message lands with any current Bulldogs, but it certainly stuck with Jones. Even nearly 10 years after playing at Mississippi State.
Jones talks about Chiefs’ sack record
With 80.5 career sacks, all with Kansas City, Jones is close to the top of the Chiefs’ all-time sacks leaderboard. Speaking with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” Jones said he hopes to be in second-place by the end of the season.
“"I learned a lot from Tamba (Hali) and Justin Houston with their time here," Jones told Adams. "I was a young buck, and they showed me the ropes. Well, how the saying goes, student becomes the teacher."
Hali is second in Chiefs’ history with 89.5 sacks. Jones will first have to get past third place Neil Smith, who has 85.5 sacks. It’s not crazy to think Jones will surpass both Smith and Hali this season. Jones has had at least 10.5 sacks in two of the last three seasons and he’s only 31 years old.
Getting to No. 1 will be much more difficult for Jones, since Derrick Johnson holds the record with 126.5 sacks.