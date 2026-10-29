Bears' Super Bowl Odds Skyrocket After Blockbuster Jeffery Simmons Trade With Titans

The NFL trade deadline is still over a week away, but that didn't stop the Chicago Bears from making an all-in move on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bear are acquiring All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Trade: Titans are trading All Pro DT Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2026

Chicago is giving up first-round picks in the 2027 and 2028 NFL Drafts, as well as a fourth-round selection in the upcoming 2027 draft.

With the Titans sitting at 1-6 through their first seven games this season, it made sense for the franchise to move on from the veteran Simmsons, who is having a great 2026 campaign.

Full trade terms, per sources:



🏈Bears receive:

Jeffrey Simmons and a 2028 5th-round pick



🏈Titans receive 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, and a 2027 fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2026

Oddsmakers are loving this deal for the Bears, who entered Week 8 at +1400 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook. They were the No. 4 team in my most recent NFL Power Rankings after beating New England in Week 7 and moving up in the odds to win the title. Now, DraftKings has the Bears at +1200 to win the Super Bowl this season, which is good for the sixth-best odds in the entire league.

The move for Simmons should help fix a Chicago defense that is allowing the most yards per play in the NFL this season. While the Bears' advanced metrics are better -- they rank 14th in EPA/Play and seventh in success rate -- this team needs to be better on that side of the ball to compete with the best teams in the NFC.

Simmons should immediately start creating havoc for a Bears team that plays Seattle on Monday night in Week 8. This season, Simmons already has four sacks, 38 tackles and six tackles for loss. A four-time All-Pro, Simmons had 11.0 sacks during the 2025 season.

After the reported deal for the star pass rusher, the Bears are behind only the San Francisco 49ers (+580), Seattle Seahawks (+1000) and Los Angeles Rams (+1100) in the odds to win the Super Bowl out of just NFC teams. Chicago is in second place in the NFC North and is looking to repeat as the division champ in Ben Johnson's second season as the head coach.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .