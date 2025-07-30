Cowbell Corner

Former NAIA standout learning ropes of SEC football

Lewis has chance most college athletes could hope for after dominating previous competition

Jacob Davis

Mississippi State defensive back Dwight Lewis III during his official visit. / Dwight Lewis III, Instagram
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State took an extremely large number of players from the transfer portal mostly out of necessity as more than 40 players exited the Bulldogs program following a 2-10 season.

One of the most important changes the Bulldogs coaches needed to make was flip not only the defensive line, but a secondary that was a bit passive in coverage last season. The unit allowed over 240 yards per game through the air which ranked No. 15 in the SEC, No. 105 nationally.

I mean, they've ve all come together," defensive backs coach Corey Bell said Tuesday. "They all helping each other which has been a great thing as a group. They've gelled, not only on the field, but off the field. So, it's been good to watch see those guys come together and perform together and see each other do well."

Mississippi State brings in five true freshman in the 2025 class along with four others out of the transfer portal led by NAIA standout Dwight Lewis.

Lewis committed to the Bulldogs over 34 other FBS and FCS offers after recording 25 tackles, four interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble as a redshirt junior in 2024. He was just as good in 2023 followed, recording 33 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions.

"He's done a great job throughout the spring, continued to do a great job in offseason," Bell said. "Looking forward to him participating and doing what you asked him to do. He's been great."

It's obvious that making a jump from NAIA to one of the toughest leagues in the country such as teh SEC will bring about a major adjustment period for Lewis. But, he does have speed (4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash) to go step for step with talented wide receivers.

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby during the 2025 Spring Game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

"I mean, it's it's been a jump, but at the same time, you got to remind him that he's been playing football, so now you're at another level," Bell said. "Of course, the transition itself, the speed of it, the tenacity of it, it's changed a bit for him, but it's our job to help them get there. So, it's a step-by-step process."

Lewis heads into his first season at Mississippi State with two years of eligibility remaining which gives him plenty of time to become acquainted at the FBS level and live out his dream as an NFL defensive back.

Jacob Davis
