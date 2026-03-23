Four-Star Quarterback Sets Commitment Date With Mississippi State in the Mix

Andre Adams has been busy this spring, but some big news dropped Sunday.

The Nashville Antioch quarterback told Rivals’ Chad Simmons he will announce his commitment on April 11. That date alone puts some pressure on the schools involved, and Mississippi State is right in the middle of it.

Adams just wrapped up visits to Oregon, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech, with Colorado and Florida State still ahead. Those programs, along with Memphis, make up the core of his recruitment heading into decision week.

And while plenty of schools are pushing, Mississippi State has a natural pitch that fits Adams’ timeline better than most.

The Bulldogs already have freshman Kamario Taylor, who has at least two more seasons of college football ahead of him. Adams has one more year of high school. He could arrive in 2027, redshirt, learn the system, and step into a real competition for the starting job after Taylor moves on, presumably, to the NFL.

For a quarterback who values development and long‑term fit, that is a clean path.

An excellent touchdown pass from @Andre_Adams10 to @caleb_shin20 from earlier this evening 🏈🔥



Both these in-state talents made their presence known in Murfreesboro #PRZMusicCityMayhem pic.twitter.com/P447iPDfa4 — Drew Toennies (@drew_toennies) March 15, 2026

Other programs are making their moves too. Adams said to Simmons earlier this month that Virginia Tech, Colorado and Kentucky have been among the most aggressive lately. His most recent visit was to Blacksburg, where the Hokies made it clear he is one of their top priorities.

“They’ve been on me hard,” Adams said. “Coach Franklin came down, and we had a great talk. I like him a lot and I want to get up there.”

Kentucky and Colorado have been steady presences as well, and Adams has been open about what matters most to him.

“I want to be somewhere honest,” Adams told Rivals in January when he announced his top schools. “Somewhere I feel like I belong. I’m a big relationships guy. How coaches talk to me, how honest they are, and how they treat me really matters. I want to be around people who are going to develop me as a man and as a quarterback. My main goal is to play in the NFL. I want to be in a place that’s going to help me get there.”

The production backs up the attention. Adams threw for 3,417 yards as a junior with 35 touchdowns and only one interception while completing 71 percent of his passes. He added 855 rushing yards and 13 more scores, giving him the kind of dual‑threat profile that fits modern offenses.

So now the clock is ticking.

Mississippi State has already hosted him and made its case. Other contenders will keep pushing as April 11 gets closer.

And once Adams picks a school, that program will be getting a quarterback who is ready for a long runway, a redshirt year if needed, and a chance to take over a room at the right time.

For Mississippi State, that timing lines up almost perfectly.