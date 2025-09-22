From punchline to contender: Why Mississippi State dodged SEC Shorts’ farm
STARKVILLE, Miss. — If SEC Shorts had come up with the idea of its latest video a year ago, Mississippi State would be front-and-center.
But in 2025, there’s no reason for the Bulldogs to be at “The farm where college football things go to die.”
First off, SEC Shorts deserves some praise for this unique idea/concept of a where the things like the BCS computer and Clemson’s College Football Playoff chances goes to be forgotten about.
It’s kind of like the land of misfit toys in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, especially when the former bowl sponsors show up.
The last scene is the best (I won’t spoil it), but the bit about the Oklahoma-Auburn refs showing up for their own safety and Arkansas ball security, are two of my favorites. And can’t forget about Alabama’s dynasty.
ICYMI: Is 4-0 good enough or not for Mississippi State to join Top 25 rankings?
Last season, we probably would’ve seen cowbells all over the farm or a maroon shirt that says “hope” in white letters.
But not this season, or at least, not right now.
Mississippi State is 4-0 through its non-conference schedule and on the cusp of entering the top 25 rankings for the first time since 2022.
The Bulldogs start SEC play this Saturday against No. 15 Tennessee and there is a lot of hope and optimism in Starkville.
ICYMI: Best quotes from Mississippi State's post-game press conferences after win
A year after going 0-8 in SEC games, Mississippi State should avoid that this season. Especially, considering two SEC opponents could realistically have interim head coaches when the Bulldogs come to play.
And all they need is two more wins to go bowling.
For those of you familiar with SEC Shorts, you know their end of the year skit is report cards for each of the 16 SEC teams.
Last year, Mississippi State was asked about who was throwing up in the hallway every season while being given a report card with a lot of Ds on it.
This year, that final report card will look a lot better and may even warrant a trip to the prize box. Or, better yet, make Ole Miss listen to Mississippi State play a recorder poorly.
Whatever happens, though, expect SEC Shorts to make it funny and memorable. (“Who’s gonna make me Davy Crockett?” Is a line I’ll never forget and it’s a year old.)