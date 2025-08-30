Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about Mississippi State at Southern Miss
Good morning, folks, and welcome to the start of the 2025 college football season.
Hope still springs eternal for Mississippi State, who will make their much-anticipated debut Saturday with 65 new players on the roster.
It's been a long nine months since the Bulldogs capped off a 2-10 season with a loss in the Egg Bowl. Since then, the Bulldogs have undergone significant changes both on the roster and coaching staff.
ICYMI: 'Twas the night before kickoff
Now, we get to finally see if those changes will be successful.
Below you'll find a lot of our preview content from this week, gathered in one central location as you prepare for the Bulldogs and Southern Miss to play.
Updated Weather Forecast
Unfortunately, the weather forecast hasn’t changed much since our initial report yesterday.
There is still a greater than 50 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, according to AccuWeather’s forecast for Hattiesburg, and will remain close to 50 percent for the entire game.
Temperatures are still expected to hover around 80 degrees. Winds are forecasted to travel more north than east compared to yesterday, but speeds haven’t changed.
Injury Report
There are no official Student-Athlete Availability Reports until SEC play starts. But there haven't been any new reports of any new injuries.
The only injury of note we're aware of is Mississippi State's Kai McClendon, who isn't listed on the Bulldogs' depth chart. Speaking of which...
Mississippi State Depth Chart
Fans may wanna keep this, or a roster handy since the Bulldogs are expected to put a lot of player into the game.
Mississippi State Captains
Mississippi State’s three captains for today’s game against Southern Miss will be: offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson, linebacker Nic Mitchell and quarterback Blake Shapen.
How to Watch: Mississippi State at Southern Miss
Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-0)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: M.M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, Miss.
TV: ESPN
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Mississippi State leads 16-14-1
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 41, Southern Miss 20
Last time out, Bulldogs: In Jeff Lebby’s first season in Starkville, the Bulldogs went 2-10 overall with wins against Eastern Kentucky and UMass. The Bulldogs also went 0-8 in SEC play for the first time in more than 20 years. Lebby and the entire program has spent the offseason trying to improve the roster, with roughly 60 new players on the roster.
Last time out, Golden Eagles: Southern Miss went 1-11 last season and, like Mississippi State, was 0-8 in conference play. That led to a coaching change and the Golden Eagles brought in Charles Huff from Marshall. He also has a roster that is made up almost entirely of new players, meaning predictions about this game won’t be easy.
Predictions
Taylor’s Prediction
In summary, there's too many unknowns to predict a score, but Mississippi State should win without too much drama. Read the full prediction here.
EA CFB 26 Sim
Mississippi State 24, Southern Miss 14
Bill Connelly SP+
Projected margin: 16.1
Win Probability: 84%
Projected Score: 37-21 (Mississippi State)