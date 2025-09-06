Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State
Here. We. Go.
Today is a big day for Mississippi State football. No. 12 Arizona State will walk into the cowbell-fueled sensory deprivation chamber known as Davis Wade Stadium and nearly 60,000 people hoping the Sun Devils lose.
A Mississippi State win would be avenge last season's a-lot-worse-than-it-looks loss to the Sun Devils. It would also go a long way in validating the offseason changes and give fans (more) hope and belief the Bulldogs are good this season.
Of course, the Sun Devils have already crushed that belief once last year in the Arizona desert. Now they'll look to do it in the best small town in the country.
Below you’ll find all the pertinent information for Saturday’s game between the Bulldogs and Arizona State.
Updated Weather Forecast
As far as temperatures, wind and humidity are concerned, there’s no change from yesterday’s weather report.
Both AccuWeather and the National Weather Service increased the chances of storms in the Starkville area in the late morning to early afternoon portion of the day. During Saturday night’s game, AccuWeather gives a 20 percent chance of storms and NWS has a 10 percent chance.
Injury Report
Like last week, there is no official Student-Athlete Availability Report released this week. That won’t start until SEC play starts. But unlike last week, we have a few names to keep an eye out for during pregame.
Offensive lineman Luke Work and cornerback Jett Jefferson didn’t play last week because of injuries and offensive lineman Blake Steen left at the end of the first half with an injury.
No definitive statements about their availability have been.
Depth Charts
Here’s Mississippi State’s official depth chart for today’s game:
Here’s Arizona State’s official depth chart for today’s game:
Mississippi State Captains
Mississippi State’s four captains for Saturday’s game against Arizona State will be: defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones, linebacker Branden Jennings, offensive lineman Albert Reese IV and tight end Seydou Traore.
How to watch: No. 12 Arizona State at Mississippi State
Who: Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: TBD
Series History: Arizona State leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Arizona State 30, Mississippi State 23
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Southern Miss, 34-17
Last time out, Sun Devils: def. Northern Arizona, 38-19
Predictions
Taylor’s Prediction
The Bulldogs will play a lot better against Arizona State than they did a year ago. In fact, they could pull off the upset. But there are two many "maybes" to predict it. Arizona State wins.
You can read my full prediction here.
EA CFB 26 Sim
Bill Connelly’s SP+
Projected winner: Arizona State
Projected margin: 9.7
Win probability: 73%
Projected score: 32-22