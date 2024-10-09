5 Stats to Know About Georgia Football
Georgia football has already had most of its win streaks come to an end, mostly at the hands of Alabama.
The fifth-ranked Bulldogs lost to Alabama in last season’s SEC championship, ending their win streak. Then Alabama won 41-34 to end Georgia’s regular season win streak.
So, there aren’t many more streaks for Mississippi State to put an end to. But Mississippi State missed out on joining the craziness of last weekend and will look to upset No. 5 Georgia this weekend.
Here are five stats to know about Georgia before Saturday’s game against Mississippi State:
14.4
That‘s how many points per game Georgia’s opponents are averaging through five games. That average was impacted the most by Alabama scoring 41 points against the Bulldogs two weeks ago. Speaking of Alabama…
28
That’s how many points Georgia trailed against the Crimson Tide after just 15 minutes of play. The Bulldogs began their comeback in the second quarter and eventually took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter. But then Ryan Williams danced his way to a 75-yard game-winning touchdown for Alabama.
1
That’s the number of punts returned by opponents against Georgia. The Bulldogs have punted a total of 17 times this season, but only one of those has been able to be returned. That one return gained -4 yards.
128.4
That’s the number of rushing yards Georgia’s defense has allowed per game this season. In its two games before the bye week, Mississippi State had started to find ways to run the ball. They ran for more than 200 yards against Florida and 150 against No. 1 Texas. Georgia’s run defense ranks just 53rd in the nation, which could give Mississippi State’s offense a chance to mopve the ball.
6
That’s the number of touchdowns Georgia’s defense has allowed this season. Before facing Mississippi State, Texas had allowed just one touchdown and Mississippi State scored the second touchdown against the Longhorns’ defense. If Mississippi State can do it against Texas, why not Georgia?