Holy Cowbell: A first-timer's experience at Davis Wade Stadium

Saturday's upset win over then-No. 12 Arizona State by Mississippi State offered one of the best experiences a college football fan could hope for.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Fans during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
If you were going to pick a game to make your first game at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday’s game against Arizona State was a great choice.

The night (really the entire day) had everything you’d want in a college football experience.

It was a great, exciting game.

The energy in the stadium was electrifying.

Brock Osweiler may have put it best when he said during the broadcast that nothing can prepare you for the sound of tens of thousands of cowbells ringing all at once.

Not even a trip more than 15 years ago would help you with the cowbells Saturday night, which was about the last time I attended a game at Davis Wade Stadium.

No, it was not as credentialed member. I was in college at Delta State, the opportunity to go to a game was presented, I went, and we’ll just say my memory of that entire day is more than a little bit fuzzy (it wasn’t an SEC game).

So, we (i.e., this writer) are considering this a first-time experience. Here are my biggest takeaways:

Holy Cowbell

Mississippi State Quarterback Blake Shapen (#2) during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

The press box windows were open, so we got the full experience.

Having to yell at the person twice sitting next to you on the third row of the press box just for them hear you is a great example of how loud it was at the stadium.

There was a point in the fourth quarter when the crowd was loud and I saw coach Jeff Lebby talking with quarterback Blake Shapen. I wrote in my notebook, “How can they hear each other?!?!”

I’ve been told from others with more experience that it has been louder (Dak Prescott’s name was mentioned) but that was as loud as it has been in recent years.

I thought it would be hard to top the crowd pop Brenen Thompson got on his first catch and it was beaten by the pop he got on his game-winning touchdown. Hard to imagine what a louder sound would be.

Also, that student section showed up as early as possible. During warmups some Arizona State position groups walked around the field and what they heard passing by the north end zone was just a fraction of what the game was like.

$9M well spent

Mississippi State Fans during the game between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics

Maybe it’s the nostalgia, but whenever I hear a deep, ominous bell sound I get goosebumps…and expect to see The Undertaker arise out of cloud of smoke.

Throw in the use of Metallica’s greatest song of all time, For Whom the Bell Tolls, and I’m having to pull out a copy of Red Smith’s “No Cheering in the Press Box” to keep my composure (figuratively, of course).

Granted, I have no previous point of comparison, but the new lighting looked great and the hype videos on the board were great.

Personally, I do think a lot of what I like has to do with the ominous bell tolling and the “black out” game should have Bully jumping out of a coffin amidst a bunch of smoke and mist.

Tailgating

Y’all put NFL tailgates to shame. Apologies if that’s not news to you, but it’s not even close.

Final Thoughts

I hate to repeat opinions made in previous stories, but the conclusion I keep reaching is that EA College Football 26 has Davis Wade Stadium ranked way too low in its rankings of toughest places to play.

If I could give any first-timer some advice, don’t leave your headache pills in your car.

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years' experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games.

