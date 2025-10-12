Cowbell Corner

How did Mississippi State's SEC opponents fare on Saturday?

The Bulldogs had the weekend off and could sit back and watch their final six opponents of the season try to survive a crazy day of games.

Taylor Hodges

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend (81) celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend (81) celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For the most part, the SEC avoided the craziness of Saturday.

The only “upset” was Texas beating No. 6 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry game, but that’s not a true upset since Texas was favored to win.

The craziness was mostly confined to the Big Ten who saw No. 3 Oregon get beat by No. 7 Indiana, USC blowout No. 15 Michigan and Penn State lost to Northwestern for its third-straight loss (and second-straight loss in a game the Nittany Lions were 20-point favorites or more).

The SEC wasn’t totally immune to the craziness (go look at what happened to Auburn against Georgia).

Here’s how the Bulldogs’ final six opponents of the season fared on Saturday:

Florida

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) tackles Florida Gators
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) tackles Florida Gators / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Result: lost to No. 5 Texas A&M, 34-17

Notes: The Gators kept this one close, but not as much as Mississippi State did a week ago. The Bulldogs trailed 7-3 at halftime and 14-3 headed into the fourth quarter. The Gators scored twice in the first quarter, but Texas A&M led 21-14 at halftime. The biggest difference, though, was Florida’s offense was a lot more productive than Mississippi State’s was.

Texas

Oklahoma Sooners tight end Kaden Helms (18) looks to get by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4).
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Kaden Helms (18) looks to get by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Result: def. No. 6 Oklahoma, 23-6

Notes: The Longhorns needed this win and, based on the two touchdown point spread, many people thought they would. It was a fairly dominant win over the Sooners, who did get Jon Mateer back but probably should’ve let him rest another week (he threw three interceptions). Mississippi State fans would’ve liked to have Texas play like it did against Florida and not like a good football team that won’t be bothered by a bunch of cowbells.

Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Result: lost to No. 12 Tennessee, 34-31

Notes: The Bobby Petrino 2.0 era nearly did what Mississippi State failed to do, beat the Volunteers. The Razorbacks showed their offense is still really good, racking up nearly 500 yards of total offense including 241 on the ground. But Tennessee’s offense moved down field just as easily and Arkansas needed a late comeback to get within three points of Tennessee.

No. 10 Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart tries to tell an official that he did not call a time out during the fourth quarter.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart tries to tell an official that he did not call a time out during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. / John Reed-Imagn Images

Result: def. Auburn, 20-10

Notes: Kirby Smart called a timeout and nothing anyone ever says will ever convince me of that. If some shenanigans like that happen in Starkville, fans should not ring responsibly. I almost feel bad for Auburn because Jackson Arnold had a touchdown ignored and instead ruled a fumble. If the SEC doesn’t like being accused of favoritism, games like this one shouldn’t happen.

No. 14 Missouri

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kevin Riley (28) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9.
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kevin Riley (28) is tackled by Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) and linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Result: lost to No. 8 Alabama, 27-24

Notes: Uh oh. Alabama may be really good again. The Crimson Tide just held the nation’s leading rusher, Ahmad Hardy to just 52 rushing yards and no touchdowns. The Tigers did manage to run for 163 yards, though, so the Bulldogs should still be concerned about that. Also, for Mississippi State, fans Kevin Coleman Jr. had just one catch for two yards in the loss to Alabama.

No. 4 Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jaylon Braxton (2) reacts after a pass breakup during the fourth quarter.
Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jaylon Braxton (2) reacts after a pass breakup during the fourth quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Result: def. Washington State, 24-21

Notes: Mississippi State has to feel a little better about canceling that home-and-home series with Washington State after the Cougars nearly upset the Rebels in Oxford. Ole Miss probably just got caught looking ahead to its next two games against Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma. It’s not likely the Rebels will be looking past Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, but the Cougars may have just given Mississippi State a blueprint for an upset.

