How many votes did Mississippi State get after second-straight loss?
In less than weeks, Mississippi State has gone from being just a handful votes away from a top 25 ranking to barely receiving any votes at all.
The Bulldogs didn’t receive any votes in the US LBM Coaches Poll for the first time this season since upsetting Arizona State in week two and received just 10 votes in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The lack of votes is a direct result of Mississippi State’s back-to-back losses and a little bit of how its offense performed against Texas A&M.
“Offensively, it was as far from our expectations and standard,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “Felt great about the game plan, great about the week of work we had, and we did not play or coach the way we needed to. It's about fixing problems and putting people in position of success because that's why they call us coach.”
The closest the Bulldogs have come to entering the top 25 rankings was in the week five rankings. They were 29 votes shy in the AP Poll that week and 55 votes short in the US LBM Coaches Poll.
That may end being the closest Mississippi State comes this season if its injury woes continue.
The Bulldogs were without two starters against Texas A&M, right tackle Albert Reese IV and safety Isaac Smith.
However, the most concerning injury was the one sustained by running back Fluff Bothwell, who left Saturday’s game on the medical cart.
No official announcements have been made, but there is a legitimate fear he may have suffered a serious injury. Hopefully, that’s not the case because the sophomore from South Alabama has been great this season.
Bothwell has 465 rushing yards while averaging 5.5 yards per carry and six touchdowns. He ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in every rushing category.
We’ll know more about his status and others this week at Lebby’s weekly press conference.
Mississippi State is off this week and will travel to Florida the following Saturday.
AP Top 25 Poll
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 129, Texas 111, Penn St. 97, Utah 84, Nebraska 60, Southern Cal 46, UNLV 19, North Texas 16, TCU 14, Washington 10, Mississippi St. 10, Navy 4, Louisville 3, Auburn 1.
US LBM Coaches Poll
Others receiving votes: Utah 134; Florida State 93; Cincinnati 70; South Florida 65; North Texas 28; Navy 26; Washington 25; USC 23; UNLV 21; Nebraska 17; TCU 15; Old Dominion 13; Louisville 10; Tulane 8; Duke 7; Auburn 7; Iowa 5; SMU 2.