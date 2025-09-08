How to watch: Alcorn State at Mississippi State
Mississippi State football fans can continue to celebrate their team’s upset win against then-No. 12 Arizona State, but the players and coaches are already moving on.
“The challenge is the challenge every week, it doesn’t stop,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said at his Monday press conference. “Monday is Monday and it really has no bearing on what happened Saturday. We got a routine and we have to own that routine, we have dominate that routine. We have to be better this Monday than we were last Monday. It’s that simple.”
The Bulldogs will host Alcorn State (0-2) this Saturday in a game that should result in another win for the home team. Frankly, the Braves will have to be brave just run onto the field after seeing last week’s electric crowd.
Alcorn State has started its season with a pair of 10-point losses. The Braves lost 20-10 to Northwestern State University and 41-31 to Alabama A&M. Both of those games were road games and their next two games are also on the road.
After traveling to Starkville, the Braves will head to Memphis to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the 36th Southern Heritage Classic. They won’t play a home game until October 4.
There is some potential of this being a trap game, but not a lot. The Bulldogs just had a very emotional victory and teams have been known to have a let down game following a win like that. However, with Alcorn State playing in the SWAC and Mississippi State in the SEC, the Bulldogs should win the game just by showing up.
However, the old cliché of “anything can happen” applies because, well, it’s true. But this should be a game that sees a lot of backup players for Mississippi State get on the field.
Here’s everything to know to watch and follow along with Saturday’s game (note: SECN+ requires a subscription):
Who: Alcorn State Braves (0-2) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SECN+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Mississippi State leads 2-0
Last Meeting: Mississippi State 51, Alcorn State 7 (September 7, 2013)
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. then-No. 12 Arizona State, 24-20
Last time out, Golden Eagles: lost to Alabama A&M, 41-31