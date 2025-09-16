How to watch: Northern Illinois at Mississippi State
Mississippi State has known when it’ll be playing Northern Illinois for a while now.
But when the Bulldogs’ first SEC game was to be played wasn’t known until Monday afternoon.
Disappointingly, Mississippi State will host No. 15 Tennessee at 3:15 p.m. September 27. The game was given the flex designation originally, meaning the game could’ve been played at night.
That would’ve given Mississippi State fans to recreate the environment that led to the Bulldogs’ upset win over Arizona State. But the Volunteers couldn’t hold up their end of that deal, losing to Georgia on Saturday.
However, the Bulldogs also still have some work to do before Tennessee rolls into Starkville.
Mississippi State is facing Northern Illinois for the first time in program history.
This is the same program that beat then-No. 5 Notre Dame last season, something that isn’t lost on Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby.
“They've gone on the road, and they've won huge games,” Lebby said at his Monday press conference. “Over the last four years, they've went into somebody else's house, powerful opponent, and won three of the four games. They had opportunities to beat NC State. They're throwing it into the end zone last year to go win that game and beat Notre Dame, who gets beat by a touchdown in a national championship game.
"So, I'm constantly trying to point at Northern Illinois and what they've done from a program standpoint. They'll be an incredibly confident unit, had opportunities to be on the right side of it versus Maryland a couple weeks ago. They've also had an open date again.”
Against Maryland almost two weeks ago, the Huskies trailed 10-3 at halftime and 13-9 headed into the fourth quarter. So, the Terrapins were definitely in danger of being another Huskie upset victim.
And it’s not like the Bulldogs are unfamiliar with a Group of 5 team coming into Davis Wade Stadium and pulling off a stunning upset.
We all remember the Toledo game last season, right?
That’ll make this Saturday’s game worth watching, and here’s how:
How to Watch: Northern Illinois at Mississippi State
Who: Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: First meeting.
Last Meeting: n/a
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Alcorn State, 63-0
Last time out, Huskies : lost to Maryland, 20-9