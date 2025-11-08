Instant Reaction: No. 5 Georgia dominates Mississippi State
Well, that wasn't fun.
No. 5 Georgia not only won 41-21, but won in a way that half of the student section at Davis Wade Stadium was empty in the second half and lit up a bonfire of a quarterback controversy.
Below you'll find different reactions written at different points at the game, starting with this writer's reaction at halftime.
First Half Reaction
You know how it feels to think of a song lyric and can’t remember what song its from? I spent most of the first half trying to remember what song had the lyric “I’m my own worst enemy.”
Because Mississippi State is its own worst enemy at halftime. (P.S. It was Pink’s “Don’t Let Me Get Me” if you were curious.)
Mississippi State had a great opening drive and moved the ball downfield with ease, ending with a Kamario Taylor touchdown run.
But then Georgia scored 24 unanswered points and Mississippi State did its best to help Georgia along.
Mississippi State’s second drive of the game started with a false start penalty and ended with a three-and-out. Then after forcing fumble inside its own five yard line, gave away possession with a fumble of its own.
That’s how most of Mississippi State’s drives have gone after the opening drive.
Then there’s Lebby’s decision not to attempt a 38-yard field goal with 3:25 left in the first half and trailing 17-7. Instead, Fluff Bothwell dropped the fourth down pass and Georgia ate up all but 11 seconds left in the first half.
That last drive is especially troublesome. Mississippi State kept Georgia’s drive alive with a Jahron Manning targeting penalty (and ejection), pass interference and a defensive offsides penalty on fourth down.
That offsides penalty shouldn’t be Jaray Bledsoe’s fault. Georgia lined up its punt team on a fourth-and-three and quickly sent out its offense.
Mississippi State called a timeout and then Georgia did it again. That made it easy for Bledsoe to fall for a hard count.
But Mississippi State’s defense could’ve taken its time to change out personnel. When an offense makes a substitution, the defense is given the chance to substitute players.
It was a terrible ending to a bad first half and to make things worse, Georgia starts the second half on offense.
Second Half Reaction
I’ve been hesitant to join the “start Kamario Taylor” crowd and I’m not fully there yet, but so close that I’m willing to say I’m not against the idea at this point.
My hesitation is because Taylor still looks like an 18-year old quarterback. He led the Bulldogs to a touchdown after coming in for Blake Shapen in the second half (his second of the day), but his throws weren’t crisp and nearly had a backwards pass incomplete to wide open Anthony Evans III.
I’d also hesitate to put Taylor in full-time behind the offensive line that gave up two sacks to a defense that had just eight sacks before today.
I also don’t blame Shapen for all of the offensive struggles. See my previous comment about the offensive line.
So, we’ll see what happens on that front.
That’s probably the biggest second half takeaway.
The first half reaction is pretty much all anyone needs to read (so, thanks for getting this far) and the second half was played like a typical blowout where any success by the losing team is a result of the winning team relaxing.