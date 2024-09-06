Is It Time for Dak Prescott to Move On from the Dallas Cowboys?
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have had a tumultuous relationship for the past few years. The 31-year-old quarterback went from being a hero at Mississippi State and beloved by the college football world to becoming villain number one, at least in some circles; why?
It is simple: the Cowboys are a hatable organization that lives in the past, particularly its owner, Jerry Jones. “America’s Team” won three Super Bowls in the 1990s. Jones decided to fire legendary head coach Tom Landry before the run and replace him with Jimmy Johnson, perhaps the only move the long-time owner has made to win games instead of hiring puppets.
The former Arkansas football player fired Johnson after two Super Bowls and hired another college football coach, Barry Switzer. The Oklahoma coach did win the latest Super Bowl for Dallas, but he derailed a potentially long-time dynasty due to his loose handling of players, and star quarterback Troy Aikman was not a fan.
It was unknown then, but Jones shifted his philosophy from winning champions to promoting the Cowboy brand. It worked successfully because the Cowboys are the most popular NFL franchise, not as revered champions but as the punchline.
Jones is also the general manager and said he would be “all-in” this offseason. However, he kept head coach Mike McCarthy and brought in two over-the-hill running backs, Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys lost three significant contributors: Tyron Smith, Stephon Gillmore, and Tony Pollard.
That does not sound like “all-in” to me, but he quickly threw his Pro Bowl quarterback under the bus. Saying the lack of playoff success is the reason Prescott's contract extension is not done yet, which is fair as the Louisiana native does hold a 2-5 playoff record.
However, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson has a 2-4 postseason record, and the Cowboys have not made the NFC title game since 1995. Over that nearly 30-year period, one constant has been Jones, who is dead set on being the general manager and having his own radio show.
Prescott is not immune to blame because he has underperformed in the postseason, but his move away from the Cowboys' toxicity is for the best. He is not controversial and puts up good numbers every season, but he is a member of the most childish organization, the Dallas Cowboys.
Jones wants to be the star of the show, make headlines, and say whatever is necessary to assure the masses that it is not his fault, but it is. The Cowboys have been a laughing stock since 1995, and that will not change as long as Jones is at the helm.
