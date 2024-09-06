Dak Prescott 2024 Player Props and Odds – Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott is coming off arguably his best season in the NFL, and now he wants to raise the bar, especially in the postseason. BetOnline.ag has released all of its player prop odds for Dak now that the 2024 NFL season is set to begin.
NFL MVP: 25/1
Dak has never been named NFL MVP, but he is a 3-time Pro Bowler and was named Second Team All-Pro in 2023.
NFL Leader in Passing Yards: 9/1
While Dak has never led the league in passing, he did throw for 4,516 yards a year ago to rank third overall and just 108 yards off Tua Tagovailoa's mark.
NFL Leader in TD Passes: 15/2
Dak has a short number here, which is no surprise after he led the league with 36 TD passes in 2023. In fact, he was comfortably ahead of Green Bay's Jordan Love who had 32 scoring strikes.
NFL Leader in Interceptions: 30/1
Dak actually led the league in picks in 2022, with 15 in only 12 games, but he dramatically cut down on his turnovers a season ago.
Over/Under Passing yards: 4,050.5
If he plays a full season, Dak should be able to smash this number. In his last three full seasons, he has smashed this total, topped by a career-high 4,902 yards in 2019.
Over/Under Passing TDs: 29.5
Same situation as above. When Dak doesn't miss time, he'll throw for at least 30 scores, which he's done in each of his last three full seasons.
Over/Under Passing Interceptions: 11.5
While Dak is coming off his most efficient season as a Cowboy, he can be turnover prone at times. He's gone over this number twice in his career, 2017 and 2022.