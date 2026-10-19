Mississippi State defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe has the physical tools to become one of the SEC’s most disruptive interior defenders. But is the fifth-year lineman already a top-five defensive tackle in the conference?

Bledsoe arrived in Starkville after transferring from Texas, bringing a rare combination of size, athleticism and experience to the Bulldogs’ defensive front. At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, he has the frame to challenge offensive linemen while using his lateral quickness and flexibility to create pressure.

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe (9) waits for the snap during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 2026 production has helped put him on the radar, but Mississippi State’s recent struggles against elite offenses show why there is still work to do before he can firmly establish himself among the SEC’s best.

Jaray Bledsoe’s Physical Tools Make Him a Defensive Threat

Bledsoe’s appeal begins with his physical profile. At 315 pounds, he has the size to occupy blockers and disrupt running lanes, while his quickness gives him the potential to penetrate gaps and pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Those traits are especially valuable in the SEC, where defensive tackles regularly face powerful offensive lines and talented running backs.

Through October 17, Bledsoe had recorded 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had five solo tackles and one forced fumble listed in his 2026 season statistics.

Those numbers demonstrate that Bledsoe can make plays behind the line of scrimmage and create opportunities for Mississippi State’s defense. His ability to generate disruption in the interior could become increasingly important as the Bulldogs face more difficult conference matchups.

However, physical potential alone does not guarantee a place among the SEC’s top five defensive tackles. Consistent production, run defense, pressure generation and performance against elite competition all matter when evaluating the conference’s best players.

Can Bledsoe Separate Himself From the SEC’s Best?

Bledsoe has already built a foundation of collegiate experience. In the 2025 season, he had appeared in 30 career games with nine starts, recording 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

His experience at Texas also gave him exposure to high-level competition before his move to Mississippi State.

Still, the next step is turning his physical potential into consistent game-changing production. The SEC features several talented defensive tackles, and establishing a top-five ranking requires more than an impressive frame or flashes of explosiveness.

Bledsoe will need to continue producing tackles for loss, disrupting quarterbacks and holding his ground against powerful offensive lines. Strong performances against ranked opponents would strengthen his case considerably.

Mississippi State Needs More From Its Defensive Front

The Bulldogs are coming off a 31-0 loss to LSU, a game that exposed broader concerns about the defense after Alabama and LSU combined for 87 points against Mississippi State over two games.

That stretch makes it difficult to evaluate individual defenders solely by the final score. Defensive tackle performance depends on assignments, scheme and the contributions of the entire unit.

Bledsoe still has opportunities to make his presence felt as the season continues. More consistent pressure and improved defensive execution would help both his individual reputation and Mississippi State’s overall performance.

Bledsoe has the size, athleticism and early-season production to enter the conversation, but the evidence provided is not enough to definitively rank him among the SEC’s top five defensive tackles. The remainder of the season will be critical.

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