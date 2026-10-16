Is Mississippi State Football Actually Better Than Last Season? Numbers Tell A Story

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football has already given its fans reasons to believe that the program is moving in the right direction. After finishing 5-8 in 2025, the Bulldogs opened the 2026 season with a 4-1 record, currently standing at No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and established themselves as a team capable of competing in the SEC.

But are the Bulldogs actually better than they were a year ago, or has their early-season success created expectations they might struggle to meet?

The statistics suggest Mississippi State has made meaningful progress offensively. However, injuries to key players, particularly quarterback Kamario Taylor, could determine whether that progress translates into a successful finish against a demanding schedule.

Mississippi State's Offense Has Taken a Significant Step Forward

One of the clearest differences between Mississippi State's 2025 and 2026 seasons is its offensive efficiency.

Through five games this season, the Bulldogs have averaged 39.0 points per game, compared with 30.2 points per game last year. That is an increase of 8.8 points per contest, a major improvement for a team trying to establish itself in the SEC.

Mississippi State has also improved its passing efficiency. The Bulldogs have completed 111 of 169 passes for 1,546 yards, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. Last season, they completed 243 of 389 passes for 3,135 yards at 8.1 yards per attempt.

The current numbers suggest the Bulldogs are getting more production out of their passing game on a per-attempt basis. They have also thrown 18 touchdown passes through five games, compared with 20 across the entire 2025 season.

Turnovers have been another positive development. Mississippi State has thrown four interceptions so far, compared with nine last season. Although the current sample is smaller, protecting the football will be essential as the competition gets tougher.

The Bulldogs' early offensive production suggests they are doing more with their opportunities, particularly through the passing game.

The Running Game Has Improved, but There Is Room to Grow

Mississippi State's rushing statistics tell a more complicated story.

The Bulldogs have accumulated 889 rushing yards on 187 attempts, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 177.8 rushing yards per game. In 2025, they finished with 2,054 rushing yards on 549 attempts, averaging 3.7 yards per carry and 158.0 yards per game.

That represents an improvement of 1.1 yards per carry and nearly 20 additional rushing yards per game.

However, Mississippi State has scored seven rushing touchdowns through five games, while recording 29 throughout last season. The Bulldogs will need to maintain their efficiency and continue producing in the red zone as they face stronger defenses such as Texas and LSU this season.

A Brutal SEC Schedule Could Change Everything

Mississippi State's 4-1 start becomes even more intriguing when considering what lies ahead.

The Bulldogs were picked 15th in the preseason SEC media poll, yet they have climbed to No. 16 nationally and established themselves as a team worth watching. Their upcoming stretch includes a demanding run of ranked opponents, with LSU, Oklahoma and Texas among the challenges ahead.

The biggest concern is Taylor's health. The quarterback has been central to Mississippi State's offensive production, and uncertainty surrounding his availability against LSU raises questions about whether the Bulldogs can sustain their current pace.

Mississippi State Quarterback Kamario Taylor (#1) during the game between the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, MS. | Mississippi State Athletics

If Taylor misses significant time, Mississippi State could struggle to maintain the passing efficiency that has helped separate this season from last year.

That makes the upcoming games more than just a test of the Bulldogs' record. They will reveal whether Mississippi State has developed the depth and consistency needed to compete with the SEC's top programs.

Is Mississippi State Actually Better Than Last Season?

Mississippi State is scoring more points, averaging more yards per carry, gaining more rushing yards per game and producing more passing touchdowns while throwing fewer interceptions over its first five games.

Those improvements help explain why the Bulldogs have gone from a 5-8 finish in 2025 to a 4-1 start in 2026.

Still, five games cannot tell the entire story. Mississippi State must prove it can sustain that production against a difficult SEC schedule, particularly if injuries limit its most important players.

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