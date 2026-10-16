Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor Working to Play Against LSU Despite Injury Concerns

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is reportedly working to return to the field for Saturday's SEC showdown against LSU, but questions remain about whether the Bulldogs' biggest offensive weapon will be healthy enough to play.

Taylor has been dealing with a turf toe injury dating back to the end of Mississippi State's game against Missouri. Although the sophomore quarterback has been listed as questionable on the SEC availability report, sources have expressed skepticism to On3 about his chances of playing, according to Pete Nakos.

Taylor remained questionable on Thursday's report, leaving Mississippi State fans waiting for a definitive answer before the Bulldogs travel to Baton Rouge.

The No. 16 Bulldogs enter the matchup at 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play, while No. 22 LSU sits at 4-2 and 1-2 in conference action. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, at noon ET on ESPN.

Kamario Taylor's Injury Creates Major Concern for Mississippi State

Taylor's health has become one of the biggest storylines surrounding Mississippi State's season.

The sophomore quarterback spent September generating Heisman Trophy conversation with his dynamic play, helping the Bulldogs establish themselves as one of the SEC's early surprises. However, his injury concerns intensified during the team's 56-23 loss to Alabama two weeks ago.

Taylor finished that game on the sideline with a boot on his right foot after dealing with the injury. Mississippi State subsequently had a bye week, giving him additional time to recover before facing LSU.

Taylor has played in 16 career games and made seven starts, compiling a 4-3 record as a starting quarterback. His mobility and ability to create plays have been important components of Mississippi State's offensive identity under head coach Jeff Lebby.

Fluff Bothwell Also Questionable Against LSU

Taylor is not the only key Mississippi State offensive player dealing with an injury.

Running back Fluff Bothwell also remained questionable on Thursday's SEC availability report, leaving the Bulldogs potentially without their two most important backfield weapons against LSU.

Bothwell has been a productive runner this season, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and leading Mississippi State with 403 rushing yards and three touchdowns. His physical running style has helped balance the offense and complement Taylor's ability to make plays with his arm and legs.

Losing both players would present a significant challenge against an LSU defense that has been particularly strong against the run.

Mississippi State's offensive production has relied heavily on Taylor's mobility and Bothwell's workload. If either player is unavailable, Lebby could be forced to adjust his game plan and find alternative ways to generate explosive plays.

If both are limited, the Bulldogs could face an even more difficult task against a ranked SEC opponent on the road.

Mississippi State Faces a Critical Test Against LSU

Saturday's matchup could have major implications for Mississippi State's early-season momentum.

The Bulldogs have already won two SEC games, exceeding the total conference victories Lebby collected across his first two seasons combined. Their 4-1 start has also helped them climb to No. 16 in the AP Top 25.

However, the upcoming stretch of SEC competition will test whether Mississippi State can maintain its progress against stronger opponents.

Taylor's potential return could make a significant difference. If he is healthy enough to operate Lebby's offense effectively, the Bulldogs may have the firepower to challenge LSU in what could become a high-scoring contest.

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