Jacoby Jackson Brings Experience to the Bulldog Offensive Line
STARKVILLE, Miss. — When Jeff Lebby arrived on campus at Mississippi State, it was clear that the roster needed to be overhauled due to so many starters exiting the program. The former Oklahoma play-caller was also an offensive lineman during his playing days, so he knew the unit's value.
State lost all five of their starters from the squad a season ago, and the guys returning had little to no playing experience. However, all of that can instantly change in the transfer portal.
Lebby hired Arkansas coach Cody Kennedy as the next offensive line coach, and he immediately hit the ground running. Kennedy brought in four guys from the transfer portal, and everyone is expected to be a significant contributor: Makylan Pounders (Memphis), Marlon Martinez (LSU), Ethan Miner (North Texas), and Jacoby Jackson (Texas Tech.)
Jackson has the most starting experience at the power four level of all the guys, having made 14 starts in the past two years for the Red Raiders. It was a highly contested recruitment for the Arlington, Texas native, but it came down to relationships with the coaches.
“The family connection and honestly just connecting with a guy like Coach (Cody) Kennedy,” Jackson said. “When I was in the portal, I just wanted to find an offensive line coach I could trust, and I knew for a fact he would get me better.”
The 6-6 320-pounder had no prior relationship with Kennedy but instantly felt a connection with him both on and off the field. Jackson was productive in Lubbock as he did not allow a sack last season during his 515 snaps at left guard, but another intriguing aspect of the junior is his versatility.
The offensive line hits someone every play, so injuries will naturally occur. Having a lineman like Jackson, who can play both guard and tackle, is huge.
￼￼“You never know what can happen, so having flexibility and being able to help when I can is good,” Jackson said.
Not only did Jackson have to build a relationship with the coaching staff, but he also needed to build a bond with his fellow linemen. Luckily for the entire group, most of the faces were new, which meant there was less chance for hostility among the veterans, although that was not an issue.
“The guys that were already in the room were very welcoming,” MSU center Ethan Miner said.
Due to the nature of the position, the relationships among offensive linemen must be strong. The group rarely receives much praise after a win, but they receive plenty of blame.
It is a thankless job, so the bond among the guys must be firm. While State’s offensive line situation this season is unique due to so much new, the room has a strong bond.
“We go to church together and do Bible studies, and sometimes we just go to Ethan Miner's house to eat some good food and bond,” Jackson said. “Nine times out of ten when offensive linemen bond, it will be over some good food.”
The most significant adjustment for most of the MSU offense this offseason is not necessarily Lebby’s scheme or plays but the speed with which his offense plays. However, Jackson had an edge due to his prior experience.
“I think I adjusted pretty well. We actually ran something similar at Texas Tech, so it is not new but just more about getting in shape for it,” Jackson said.
Whenever a previous starter at another school enters the transfer portal, it can be a risky decision. This is especially true in Jackson's case, as he was an established starter on a Big 12 program and had plenty of notoriety.
However, sometimes, a chance to come to the Southeastern Conference is too good to pass up, and Jackson did not, but he feels comfortable with his decision.
“I felt this (portal) decision was gonna impact the rest of my life,” Jackson said. “I feel like I made the right decision.”