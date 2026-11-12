Three Bold Predictions for Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Auburn
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Auburn has turned nail-biters into a lifestyle this season, as five of its nine games have been decided by one possession, and the Tigers have won four of them.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5, 2-5 SEC) know that feeling all too well after the 25-23 loss to Vanderbilt, and Saturday's visit from Auburn (5-4, 3-4) at Davis Wade Stadium looks like another game headed for the wire. With that backdrop, here are three bold predictions for the Bulldogs.
1. Will Whitson and the pass rush sack Byrum Brown four times
Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown makes the Tigers go, and Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby didn't hide it Monday.
"Their entire team, the entire offense runs through him," Lebby said.
Brown ran for 122 yards and accounted for 302 total yards in last week's win over Arkansas, so his legs are a real problem. Those legs come with a cost, though. Auburn has allowed 35 sacks, the most in the SEC, partly because Brown holds the ball looking for a lane. Defensive end Will Whitson and the front seven don't need to chase him all over the field, either, since his habit of extending plays gives the rush extra time to get home. Call it a hunch, but four sacks feels doable.
2. Fluff Bothwell runs for 100 yards
Auburn's defense took a beating last week, both on the scoreboard and in the trainer's room. Demarcus Riddick and Cody Sigler went down with injuries against Arkansas, freshman linebacker Shadarius Toodle stepped into a bigger role with 11 tackles and three sacks, and the Razorbacks ran for 172 net yards on 44 carries.
Fluff Bothwell, who leads Mississippi State with 613 rushing yards, gets the first crack at that weakened front. If the injuries linger into Saturday, the Bulldogs should lean on Bothwell early and often, and a 100-yard afternoon would give a sputtering offense the kind of rhythm it has been missing for weeks. One sustained drive on the ground could force Auburn to defend the full width of the field, rather than crowding the short passes Mississippi State has leaned on since losing its starting quarterback.
3. Kyle Ferrie kicks the Bulldogs past Auburn
Auburn has made a habit of winning these, beating Arkansas on Auburn kicker Alex McPherson's 43-yard field goal with 33 seconds left, so the Tigers know how this script usually ends. Brown has also gone four straight games without an interception after throwing seven in his first five, so Mississippi State can't count on gifts. Above all, the Bulldogs need to play clean football and stay close enough for one late swing.
Mark it down: kicker Kyle Ferrie gets the final say with a field goal inside the last two minutes, and Mississippi State snaps the skid with a 24-23 win. A one-point margin would fit Auburn's season perfectly, and Lebby's game plan starts with keeping Brown in check before the kicker ever jogs onto the field.
"For us, it's about getting 11 hats to the ball," Lebby said.
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Marvin Uzor covers for Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites