Mississippi State Is Betting Big on 2027 With Kamario Taylor's Return and Major Roster Investments

Mississippi State is already making major moves to change the direction of its football program heading into 2027, and the biggest piece of that plan is keeping quarterback Kamario Taylor in Starkville.

After an injury cut short what was shaping up to be a breakout sophomore season, Taylor is reportedly finalizing a lucrative deal to return to the Bulldogs. With head coach Jeff Lebby and athletic director Zac Selmon investing heavily in roster retention and transfer portal additions, Mississippi State is positioning itself for a much-needed turnaround.

But, bringing Taylor back is only the beginning of what needs to happen for the Bulldogs to compete in the SEC.

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamario Taylor's Return Changes Mississippi State's Outlook

According to ESPN, Taylor finalized a deal to return to Mississippi State for the 2027 season, with the agreement expected to approach the top of the college football quarterback market.

Other reported figures have placed the deal between $7.5 million and $9 million when incentives are included.

The investment makes sense considering what Taylor accomplished before suffering a season-ending turf-toe injury against Missouri on Sept. 26.

The sophomore led Mississippi State to a 4-0 start while throwing for 1,460 yards and 17 touchdowns. He completed 65.4% of his passes while adding 147 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

His ability to create plays through the air and on the ground gave Lebby's offense another dimension. Taylor was also emerging as one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects for the 2028 NFL Draft.

Keeping him in Starkville provides Mississippi State with something it desperately needs: stability at quarterback and a recognizable centerpiece for its 2027 roster.

Jeff Lebby Needs More Than One Quarterback

Although Taylor's return is a major victory, Mississippi State cannot expect one player to solve every problem.

The Bulldogs struggled offensively after losing their starting quarterback, with inconsistent quarterback play and injuries making it difficult to maintain the production they showed during their 4-0 start.

That is where the transfer portal becomes especially important.

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Lebby and Selmon need to surround Taylor with additional offensive weapons, dependable offensive line depth and defensive playmakers capable of competing against the SEC's strongest programs.

The reported financial commitment to Taylor also raises expectations. When a program invests at the top of the quarterback market, the surrounding roster must be built to justify that decision.

Mississippi State needs to make sure its investment translates into more than individual statistics.

Mississippi State's 2027 Schedule Presents a Major Opportunity

The Bulldogs' 2027 schedule will provide an immediate test of whether their offseason investments are paying off.

Mississippi State opens against Missouri State before facing Minnesota and Arkansas. The schedule then becomes considerably more difficult with road matchups against Alabama and Georgia.

Following a bye week, the Bulldogs face Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and rival Ole Miss to close the regular season.

There are opportunities for Mississippi State to build momentum, but the SEC schedule leaves little room for inconsistency.

The matchups against Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss will be particularly important in measuring how far the program has progressed.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2027 Could Define Jeff Lebby's Future

Taylor's return gives Mississippi State a foundation, but 2027 must be about building a complete football team.

Lebby has an opportunity to turn a disappointing season into a long-term rebuilding success through roster investment, improved quarterback depth and better offensive consistency.

The Bulldogs are making a significant financial commitment to their future. Now, the pressure shifts to the coaching staff to turn those investments into wins.

If Taylor returns healthy and Mississippi State surrounds him with enough talent, the Bulldogs could become a much more competitive SEC program in 2027.

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