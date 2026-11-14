Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor Has a Realistic Path to the 2027 Heisman Trophy

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor was beginning to look like one of the most exciting players in college football before an injury cut his sophomore season short. Now, with his return to Starkville expected for the 2027 season, the Bulldogs quarterback could be positioning himself for an even bigger opportunity: becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Taylor entered the national spotlight after leading Mississippi State to an undefeated 4-0 start. His combination of passing ability, mobility and playmaking quickly made him one of the SEC's most intriguing young quarterbacks.

Despite missing significant time, Taylor remains among the SEC's leading passers after Week 10. According to the latest conference passing statistics, Taylor ranks seventh in passing yards with 1,460, alongside 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He has not played since Week 5, making his production even more impressive.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamario Taylor Has Already Shown He Can Compete With the SEC's Best

Taylor's 2026 campaign provided a glimpse of what Mississippi State could accomplish with a healthy quarterback. Through six starts, he accumulated 1,460 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns and 147 rushing yards.

Those numbers put him in the conversation with some of the conference's most productive quarterbacks. More importantly, his presence helped Jeff Lebby's Bulldogs reach a 4-0 record and earn national recognition early in the season.

However, the Bulldogs struggled to maintain that momentum after Taylor's injury. Losses to Alabama and Oklahoma exposed some of the challenges Mississippi State faces without its starting quarterback.

Taylor eventually underwent foot surgery, ending his season and shifting his attention toward rehabilitation and preparing for 2027.

His decision to remain at Mississippi State is another major development. Taylor is expected to return under Lebby, with a reported $7.5 million deal helping keep the talented quarterback in Starkville.

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What Will It Take for Taylor to Become a Heisman Finalist?

There is little question that Taylor has the individual talent to enter the Heisman conversation next season. However, individual statistics alone probably will not be enough.

Mississippi State needs to take another step as a program. If the Bulldogs want Taylor to become a legitimate Heisman Trophy finalist, they will likely need to compete for nine or 10 wins and potentially secure the program's first College Football Playoff appearance.

That means Lebby must build a roster capable of competing throughout the SEC schedule. Keeping Taylor healthy, protecting him in the pocket and surrounding him with enough offensive weapons will be critical.

There are also questions about how Mississippi State's recruiting class could be affected by the significant NIL investment in Taylor. The Bulldogs cannot afford to sacrifice roster depth while investing in their franchise quarterback.

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) talks with head coach Jeff Lebby before a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 Could Be a Defining Season for Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State

The pressure is certainly building in Starkville. Lebby has an opportunity to show that the Bulldogs' early-season success in 2026 was a preview of what this program can become rather than a short-lived run.

A healthy Taylor gives Mississippi State a legitimate opportunity to compete nationally. If he can replicate his early-season production over a full schedule while leading the Bulldogs to significant team success, a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony is absolutely within reach.

Taylor has already shown the country what he can do. In 2027, he will have the opportunity to prove he belongs among college football's elite.

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