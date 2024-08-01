Jeff Lebby Leads his Team into Training Camp
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football officially opened up its training camp on the first day of August. The Bulldogs are undergoing quite a bit of change both from players and coaches, but it all starts with head coach Jeff Lebby.
The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator is experiencing his first camp as a head coach and expects energy from everyone. Players were just in shorts and jerseys today, but the 40-year-old head coach saw some encouraging things even without pads.
“Our guys had great energy; again, just being intentional, they worked their butt off all summer,” Lebby said. “We got so much work to do, and so much to clean up, but our energy, our effort, our focus, and our willingness to get better is huge on day one, and we got that.”
Even though today is the unofficial kickoff for college football, State still had invaluable reps together as a team during the spring. The wide range of new faces from transfer to traditional high school players in spring is critical for a new coaching staff to establish what they expect and how they will practice.
However, even after spring practices, the Bulldogs will have fresh faces on both sides of the ball who need to get up to speed, such as running back Davon Booth, wide receiver Trent Hudson, and cornerback Montre Miller.
Despite the new faces and taking a few months off from practicing, State still seemed sharp on day one of camp. While offensive players are learning Lebby's scheme, the defense is learning a new scheme under defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler, but the players' retention caught the coaches' eyes.
“Our guys have retained (from spring practice) well because they worked at it,” Lebby said. “We are so much further ahead than we were when we ended the spring, and that is what you want.”
It is always an adjustment for a coordinator turned head coach to experience managing an entire team. This means Lebby, as an offensive coach, naturally wants to see that side of the ball flourish, but ultimately, the defense falls on his shoulders as well.
Instead of breaking down who wins each rep, Lebby wants every player to have similar positive habits regardless of position.
“We need to see guys strain, play with great physicality, and take care of or go get the football,” Lebby said. “We want to see some give and take from the defense and offense.”
It is an exciting time all throughout Starkville as fans expect the track record of explosive offenses coached by Lebby to continue. However, he is experiencing many things for the first time and is adjusting to being a head coach.
Lebby was a graduate assistant at Oklahoma in 2003 and made stops at nine other schools before landing his first head job in the premier conference. It has been a long journey for the Texas native, and it is truly a dream come true for him to have the seat he has now.
“There was great excitement around finally being able to get started,” Lebby said. I think for me, day one has always been similar from an exciting standpoint. We are starting this journey together, and I have the opportunity to lead the entire program, which I love and am very thankful for.”