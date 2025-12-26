Mississippi State hopes to avoid joining exclusive 5-8 club
Mississippi State football is picking up some offseason wins that could help the Bulldogs make some good history in 2026.
The Bulldogs signed a top 35 recruiting class (exact rankings vary between the recruiting services, but know it was a good class) and have already gotten commitments to return next season. That list includes running back Fluff Bothwell (great news), quarterback Kamario Taylor (expected, but still great news) and linebacker Tyler Lockhart (great news).
However, the Bulldogs currently on Mississippi State’s roster has its own chance to enter the history books. Just, not in a good way.
Since the NCAA began allowing teams with fewer than six wins to accept a bowl invitation, there have been plenty of teams receive an early Christmas gift.
However, six of those teams failed to take advantage of that gift and joined an exclusive club: the 5-8 club.
Six teams have gone to a bowl game with a 5-7 record and lost, bringing their record to 5-8. Those teams are: 2016 North Texas, 2019 Army, 2021 Rutgers, 2022 Rice, 2023 Hawai'i and 2024 Louisiana Tech.
This year, Appalachian State, Rice and Mississippi State are the candidates to join the club and Rice can be the first two-time member of the club. Also, this isn't the Bulldogs' first chance to join the club.
Luckily for the Bulldogs, the smart people in Las Vegas don’t think they’ll be joining that club. Updated betting line information is below, but it should be noted the spread has dropped to just 2.5 after being as high as 4.5.
How to watch Duke’s Mayo Bowl
- Who: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC)
- When: 7 p.m., January 2
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 1-0
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17 (December 30, 2011)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Ole Miss, 38-19
- Last time out, Demon Deacons: lost to Duke, 49-32
SP+ Projection
- Projected Winner: Wake Forest
- Projected Margin: 0.6
- Win Probability: 52 percent
- Projected Score: 27-26
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Wake Forest: +2.5 (+100)
Mississippi State: -2.5 (-122)
Moneyline
Wake Forest: +125
Mississippi State: -150
Total
Over: 54.5 (-110)
Under: 54.5 (-110)
