Kamario Taylor injury scare raises questions about risk vs. reward in bowl loss

It appears that Mississippi State has dodged a very large bullet.

At the end of the Bulldogs’ 43-29 loss to Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, freshman quarterback KaMario Taylor was carted off the field.

Taylor scrambled on the first play after the two minute warning and spun around to avoid one tackler. But another Demon Deacon came in and tackled Taylor at his legs. In doing so, Taylor’s leg bent in a way it’s not supposed to.

Taylor immediately went down in pain, holding his left leg. Players on both sidelines looked on in horror and were praying. Fluff Bothwell stood next to head coach Jeff Lebby as the medical staff attended to Taylor.

It looked really bad and if reports came out Taylor tore knee ligaments, nobody would be surprised. Fortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“The initial reports have been good. Obviously, we will evaluate when we get more information tomorrow,” Lebby said after the game. “I won’t dive into the details. I feel good about getting in the locker room and talking to our medical staff and seeing Kamario. We will continue to evaluate him when we get back tomorrow.”

Taylor was seen walking on his own leaving the stadium in Charlotte, N.C. and his mother posted a very promising message on social media.

Kamario Taylor is walking around postgame. We've been told that the prognosis should be significantly better than previously expected.

“Thanks everyone for the prayers it was his ankle but nothing is torn or broken God had my baby covered and for that I say thank you lord,” she said in her post.

Incredible development for Kamario Taylor after suffering what seemed to be a devastating leg injury in the final minutes of the game

That’s great news, but relying on God to keep the most important Bulldog for the 2026 season isn’t the best strategy.

Taylor took a lot of hits against Wake Forest. He was sacked five times and was dodging defenders in the backfield on almost every play in the game. His rushing touchdown at the end of the third quarter came on a one-yard run that he crossed the goal line upside down.

Also, Taylor was dealing with severe cramping in his hands. Twice Taylor had to leave the game in the first half. He reportedly (via TV broadcast) had to take an IV during the first half and more at halftime.

With all of that happening, it’s fair to question whether or not Taylor should’ve still been in the game. Lebby was asked that question in his post-game press conference.

“No because we can score in a hurry and have the ability to kick it onside,” Lebby said. “So, at that moment in the game, we still had a timeout and the two minute. Had the ability to go get seven points and then find a way to kick it onside and something we were trying to get done.”

Lebby’s reasoning make sense. The Bulldogs were down 14 points with two minutes left and receivers were beating defenders deep.

Brenen Thompson had a 51-yard catch on the game’s first play and Sanfrisco Magee caught a 42-yard touchdown pass that made the score 30-27.

However, keeping Taylor in the game to win a bowl game was too big of a risk. Coaches and players want to win and do what it’ll take to win.

But winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl wasn’t worth risking the health of Taylor headed into a very important developmental offseason for him.

