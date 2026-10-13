Kentucky Showed Mississippi State a Path Against LSU, Not A Shortcut

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State does not have to imagine LSU being pushed into a difficult game because Kentucky just supplied the evidence that it can be done.

The Wildcats beat the Tigers 35-34 in overtime on Oct. 10, ending the game with a successful two-point conversion on a Kenny Minchey quarterback keeper. LSU returns home at 4-2 overall and 1-2 in SEC play, while Mississippi State arrives at 4-1 and 2-1 following its open date.

Those circumstances create a useful opportunity, not an automatic advantage. Saturday’s game gives the Bulldogs a chance to respond to their Alabama loss against an opponent dealing with its own disappointing result.

Kentucky demonstrated that LSU can be beaten, but it also showed how much execution was required to accomplish it. Mississippi State should study the victory without assuming another team’s success has solved its problems.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers remain dangerous. Their defeat belongs in the evaluation alongside the offensive production and individual performances that kept them competitive. The responsible question is not whether LSU has suddenly become vulnerable. It is which vulnerabilities Mississippi State can realistically challenge with the players and execution available Saturday.

LSU’s Problems Extended Beyond the Final Play

The overtime conversion decided the outcome, but LSU’s difficulties began much earlier. According to the Tigers’ official recap, Kentucky running back CJ Baxter broke a 77-yard run on the Wildcats’ first possession, setting up a short touchdown. Before halftime, Kentucky constructed a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that consumed more than six minutes and ended with another Minchey keeper.

Those sequences presented different problems. The long run showed the damage one breakdown could cause. The extended drive showed Kentucky’s ability to stay on the field and finish through repeated execution. Mississippi State should examine both rather than conclude that LSU can be challenged only by an occasional explosive play.

Special teams added another complication. Brock Coffman returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown, creating points outside Kentucky’s conventional offense. Late in regulation, the Wildcats moved 67 yards in nine plays to set up the tying field goal with 12 seconds remaining. LSU’s defeat involved multiple phases and several different circumstances.

That distribution matters for Mississippi State’s preparation. The Bulldogs do not need to identify one weakness and build their entire expectation around it. They need to perform well enough across the game that LSU’s mistakes become consequential. An opponent’s breakdown has limited value when a team immediately returns the advantage through its own turnover, penalty or defensive failure.

Kentucky’s result also should not erase LSU’s earlier work. The Tigers have demonstrated productive offense and disruptive defense. The narrower lesson is that their talent does not protect them from ordinary football failures. Those failures can accumulate into a defeat when an opponent is prepared to finish.

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State Must Make the Opportunity Useful

The Bulldogs’ last performance supplies an uncomfortable counterweight. Alabama beat Mississippi State 56-23, with State finishing at 18 rushing yards and committing four turnovers. LSU’s Kentucky film may reveal possibilities, but those possibilities do not repair Mississippi State’s balance or ball security.

A productive rushing component would make LSU’s recent defensive difficulties more relevant. An offense repeatedly losing yardage or arriving at obvious passing situations would make them less relevant. The objective is not to copy Kentucky’s calls. It is to create circumstances in which LSU must defend multiple realistic outcomes.

Quarterback availability complicates that task. As of Tuesday morning, Kamario Taylor’s status remained uncertain, and Jeff Lebby had directed attention toward the Oct. 14 SEC availability report. Mississippi State had not publicly supplied an exact diagnosis. Billy Puckett and AJ Swann were the alternatives Lebby discussed Monday if Taylor could not play.

That uncertainty prevents a responsible preview from promising a particular version of Mississippi State’s offense. Taylor at full effectiveness, Taylor with limitations, and another starter would create different conditions. The reporting must acknowledge those possibilities without deciding among them before verified information does.

What remains consistent is the obligation to provide support. Mississippi State cannot make every meaningful possession a test of its quarterback’s ability to overcome difficult circumstances. Kentucky gave the Bulldogs reasons to examine LSU’s run defense. Alabama gave them reasons to examine whether their own offense is capable of exploiting it.

LSU’s Roman Mothershed grabs the catch and runs it in for a score against Kentucky’s Grant Godfrey at Kroger Field Saturday evening. Oct. 10, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Path Requires a Complete Performance

LSU’s offense remained productive in Lexington. Sam Leavitt completed 25 of 34 passes for 275 yards. Dilin Jones led the Tigers with 56 rushing yards and seven receptions for 84 yards. LSU also scored through misdirection, including a 41-yard touchdown pass from receiver Jackson Harris to Roman Mothershed.

Mississippi State must therefore prepare for more than a team recovering emotionally from a loss. LSU has players capable of sustaining possessions and a staff willing to create opportunities through different methods. A plan focused on one conventional version of the Tigers’ offense would ignore their latest evidence.

The Bulldogs’ clearest route is a complete one. They need to protect possessions, make LSU earn its gains, avoid damaging special-teams mistakes and finish favorable situations. Those requirements are less dramatic than a prediction built around crowd anxiety or a supposed emotional hangover, but they are more defensible.

Kentucky supplied evidence of LSU’s vulnerability and evidence of the work required to make that vulnerability matter. Mississippi State should arrive informed by the game, not reassured by it. The Tigers are not unbeatable. The Bulldogs still have to play well enough to make that fact useful.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.