Mississippi State’s Run-Game Problem Needs More Than an 18-Yard Explanation

STARKVILLE — 18 rushing yards is the kind of statistic that takes over a postgame conversation. It is easy to remember, difficult to defend and alarming enough to demand an explanation.

What it cannot do is supply that explanation by itself.

Alabama out-rushed Mississippi State 179-18 in its 56-23 victory, and State was left with an offense heavily dependent on passing production.

That was a serious competitive disadvantage, but understanding how the final total developed matters if the discussion is supposed to lead toward an answer rather than simply identify someone to blame.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby talks to players before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The open date offers an opportunity to examine the problem before LSU. It also gives everyone evaluating the Bulldogs time to separate facts from assumptions.

The numbers establish that the ground attack provided insufficient support. They do not establish that more handoffs, a different back or one adjustment would necessarily have changed the outcome.

The Final Number Contains Different Problems

Mississippi State’s Alabama box score lists 30 rushing attempts for 18 yards. Taylor accounted for six attempts and minus-26 yards. Wilson finished with 27 yards on 10 carries, Gayten produced 10 yards on 10 attempts, J.J. Hill had six yards on three, and Bothwell had one yard on one carry. Those individual figures are essential context.

The backs in that breakdown combined for 44 yards on 24 attempts. That does not make their performance effective.

It shows why describing the entire 18-yard total as a running-back failure would be inaccurate. The quarterback’s negative figure lowered the final number, while the backs independently struggled to generate meaningful yardage.

Alabama recorded five sacks and nine tackles for loss. The disruption extended beyond conventional handoffs. Mississippi State was losing ground in ways that affected possession structure, the circumstances Taylor faced and the offense’s ability to offer more than one threat. The problem was broader than a runner being unable to find an opening.

The box score also establishes the limits of the analysis. It does not reveal every blocking assignment, explain why Bothwell received one carry or identify the cause of each unsuccessful run. Those questions require verified public information and sufficiently clear footage. They are not gaps a writer should fill with assumptions about effort, confidence, or internal decisions.

Missouri Demonstrated Another Offensive Possibility

The previous week offered a different performance. Bothwell rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown against Missouri, then added six receptions for 55 yards and another score.

Mississippi State finished with 139 rushing yards and 499 total yards in a 31-24 victory. A back was supplying substantial production in more than one phase.

That result should not be treated as a guarantee of what State could accomplish against Alabama. Different defenses present different personnel and tactical challenges.

A productive afternoon against one opponent does not prove the same approach will work against another. It does establish that a more complete offensive contribution had recently been available.

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-DawgsonSI Images

Against Alabama, the passing game supplied 284 of Mississippi State’s 302 yards. Anthony Evans III produced 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Taylor threw three touchdown passes. Those performances kept the offense from being completely shut down, but they also showed how concentrated its successful outcomes became.

That concentration matters because an offense needs alternatives when its preferred option disappears. Passing success cannot always compensate for unsuccessful runs, negative plays and turnovers.

Alabama did not demonstrate that Mississippi State should abandon its passing identity. It demonstrated that the identity needs more support if it is expected to survive a strong, disruptive defense.

Bothwell’s contribution against Missouri is particularly useful in that discussion. His receiving production showed that supporting the quarterback does not always require a traditional rushing gain. An offense can involve its backs in different ways, provided those touches create useful results rather than simply distribute responsibility.

Balance Must Produce Something Useful

“Establish the run” sounds decisive until someone asks what effective establishment would look like. Mississippi State does not need balance merely to make its play distribution appear traditional. It needs rushing attempts that create yardage, preserve choices and contribute to productive possessions.

The correction could involve execution, personnel usage, situational selection or a combination of those areas. The public evidence presented here does not establish which answer the staff will choose.

A responsible evaluation should remain specific about the problem without pretending to possess the internal explanation or a guaranteed solution.

The LSU game will test whether the ground attack can function before the offense becomes desperate. Can the Bulldogs produce useful gains early in possessions?

Can they avoid repeated losses? Can the backs contribute enough that Taylor does not have to generate nearly every meaningful yard? Those questions have greater value than an arbitrary target for carries.

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-DawgsonSI Images

Mississippi State's 30 rushing attempts against Alabama did not produce an effective attack. Their timing, results and relationship to the passing game matter more than their existence. The Bulldogs should not receive credit for balance that appears on paper but fails to establish a credible additional threat.

Bothwell’s one-carry line also deserves an explanation when verified information becomes available, particularly after his Missouri performance.

Until then, it should remain a documented fact rather than evidence of an assumed dispute or personnel judgment. Eighteen yards identifies a serious problem. Understanding the components is how the Bulldogs move closer to solving it.

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