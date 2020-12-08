MSU commit and SI All-American candidate Theodore Knox shuts down recruitment and other notes

One of the top prizes in Mississippi State's 2021 recruiting class took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon and announced that the Bulldogs have nothing to worry about as pertains to his commitment. Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and wide receiver Theodore Knox posted that he is shutting down his recruitment process and he will sign with MSU on the first day of the early signing period next week.

Keeping Knox in the class is a huge positive for the Bulldogs. The Texas native is rated as a four-star receiver by both 247Sports and Rivals. Knox committed to the Bulldogs back in June and now, six months later, he has reaffirmed that pledge.

It was the third bit of good news for Mississippi State on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Bulldogs picked up a new verbal commitment from the state of Mississippi's top high school linebacker, John Lewis. FOR MORE ON LEWIS CLICK HERE. Also, highly-sought-after instate recruit M.J. Daniels reaffirmed his own commitment to the Bulldogs. FOR MORE ON DANIELS CLICK HERE.

Barber likely signing in February

According to Sports Illustrated Director of Recruiting John Garcia, Jr., Mississippi State target and offensive lineman Austin Barber is likely to hold off on signing with the school of his choosing until February's signing day. The SI All-American Candidate boasts offers including Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Miami and Maryland. Barber would certainly be a big pickup for the Bulldogs after MSU lost the commitment of Makylan Pounders earlier this week, but it seems as though State might have to wait and see what happens.

Barber cited his high school team's ongoing season as the reason for currently wanting to delay things. Barber's school (Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida) plays in the state championship game on the first day of the early signing period on December 16.

Harmon still on State's radar

SI All-American candidate and Kosciusko (Mississippi) wide receiver Antonio Harmon announced his five finalists on Monday with Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia and Texas included. For a long time over the last few months, it appeared there was no MSU/Harmon connection, but it seems safe to say at this point that Harmon is solidly on State's radar.

SI's Cowbell Corner spoke with multiple sources regarding Harmon's recruitment on Tuesday and there was a sense that MSU is appearing more and more likely as a landing spot for Harmon. Of course nothing at all is settled and only about a week before the early signing period, anything can happen. But there's certainly a chance Harmon's college career happens only about 60 miles down Highway 12 from Kosciusko, over in Starkville.

