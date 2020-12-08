Countdown to Signing Day - December 8, 2020

As SI All-American tracks college football's top prospects in the class of 2021, there have been spikes in movement each day leading up to the Early Signing Period kicking off December 16.

From prospect commitments to decommitments, new scholarship offers, the shuffling of top schools to deciding whether or not to sign in December or wait until the traditional period beginning February 3, there hasn't been a lack of news items to stay on top of.

In our attempt to keep our audience informed each step of the way in the race for America's top college football recruiting class, we will chronicle the latest news as it comes across our desk in one-stop shop fashion.

(All times Eastern Standard Time)

10:15 am - DB Nyland Green Commits to Georgia

The long and rangy two-way athlete out of Covington (Ga.) Newton picks in-state Georgia over Tennessee, Auburn and others who made a push. This is one of the top uncommitted secondary prospects remaining in the class of 2021 and provides UGA with more momentum after dipping a bit in the November team rankings release, checking in at No. 6.

Green, who checked in as a top 10 SI All-American safety in the preseason rankings, combines with fellow recent in-state commitment Smael Mondon to bump the Bulldogs back into the top five of the rankings, to be formally updated and released on Monday. Green's future coach kicked off Tuesday the right way.

8:15 am - LB John Lewis Commits to Mississippi State

Not only did Mike Leach's program maintain the pledge of defensive class headliner MJ Daniels on Tuesday morning, but it got another top in-state front seven type in John Lewis. The senior out of Madison (Miss.) Germantown also announced plans to sign a National Letter of Intent for MSU when the Early Signing Period opens next Wednesday.

Mississippi State, which was ranked outside of the top 25 in November, is now up to 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2021.

