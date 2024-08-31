Live Updates: Mississippi State vs Eastern Kentucky
STARKVILLE, Miss. – There's no shortage of hope and optimism in Starkville as Mississippi State begins the 2024 season with a lot of changes.
Saturday will be new coach Jeff Lebby's first game (at any level) as head coach and an entirely new lineup of offensive starters. But those changes are exactly why there's hope the Bulldogs return to a bowl game this year and we'll find out if that hope will grow or diminish Saturday night against Eastern Kentucky.
Staff writer Taylor Hodges will be providing live updates throughout the game starting at 5 p.m.
1Q 11:07: Bulldogs strike again, lead 14-0
Taylor: Fantastic play by Blake Shapen on third down for a 4-yard touchdown run. Looks like a designed run play with Shapen rolling to his left and cutting back right to run through a wide open lane to the end zone.
1Q 12:11: Defense forces 3-and-out
Taylor: Great start for the Bulldogs defense. Forced EKU into a punt and then Kevin Coleman Jr. returned the punt 32 yards to the EKU 41-yard line. A penalty on EKU gives MSU an extra 15 yards and the offense will start at the 26-yard line.
So far, it's a great start to the game for MSU. I'd expect Lebby to get another touchdown very quickly here on the next drive.
1Q 14:28: 1st Touchdown of 2024
Taylor: I was kind of right. First play of the game was an incomplete pass, but the third play went for a 65-yard touchdown. Blake Shapen completed a pass to Jordan Mosley who had beat his defender along the left side of the field.
However, the play was reviewed to check if Mosley had stepped out of bounds. It was close, but the play stands. Bulldogs score the first touchdown of the Jeff Lebby era in less than 30 seconds. Expect more of the same.
Kick off: Bulldogs to receive opening kick off
Taylor: Fully expect a big pass play to start the game from MSU.
Pregame: Welcome to the start of a new era in Starkville!
Taylor: We're about 30 minutes away from kick off at Davis Wade Stadium. There's a lot to look forward to tonight. Jeff Lebby is making is head coaching debut, not just at Mississippi State but at any leve. New quarterback Blake Shapen is set to lead an offense featuring 11 new starters and defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler will reveal his defense for the 2024 season.
I'll be here with live updates throughout the game. So be sure to check back often!