Staff Picks: Mississippi State vs. Eastern Kentucky
Tanner Marlar
With any week one matchup, expectations are always high. Mississippi State enters into its matchup with Eastern Kentucky as a 24.5 point favorite over Eastern Kentucky after the line opened at -29.5.
While some may contribute this to key absences like Corey Ellington, I think that a lot of this is due to the uncertainty surrounding Jeff Lebby's offense in his first game in Starkville. However, the wide receiver room is still packed with playmakers and freshman that I believe could contribute to the offense's success early. The real area of concern for me on Saturday if I'm Mississippi State is the defense.
However, this is still an FCS school walking in to Starkville. Energy will be high, and even if the first half is ugly, the talent gap should make itself apparent in the second half. With the line at 24.5 I do believe Mississippi State covers, but only just.
Score Prediction: MSU 41, EKU 14
Bonus: Blake Shapen throws for 337 yards and four touchdowns.
Taylor Hodges
EKU may be starting a new quarterback, but they are returning a lot of starters and players from a year ago. That continuity can’t be dismissed. One of the ingredients for an FCS upset win is to have experienced players who have experience playing with each other. That’s what EKU has.
Also, for an upset to happen, the Bulldogs would have to turn the ball over a couple of times. There’s plenty to like and be optimistic about with MSU’s offense, but there are still questions and this will be the first time these Bulldogs play together. Anything can happen.
I don’t think we’ll see an upset in Starkville. The first half will probably be sluggish and the score at halftime will be closer than expected and then MSU’s talent advantage over EKU will come through in the second half to let the Bulldogs pull away and win easily. But there are just enough upset conditions to make me pause and wonder.
Score Prediction: Mississippi State 48, Eastern Kentucky 17
Bonus Prediction: Mississippi State’s defense scores a touchdown on either a fumble recovery or interception.
Jacob Bain
Jeff Lebby will try to make a statement in his first game as MSU's head coach. Expect the Bulldogs to score early and often and try to pull starters after the first half.
Showtime has been the slogan used to generate excitement for State football this season, and Lebby promised a show in his first time speaking to the fans. Quarterback Blake Shapen threw the ball well down the field in the MSU spring game and will likely continue that Saturday against an inferior team.
This team's most significant question mark is what the defense will look like. Coleman Hutzler is the new defensive coordinator, and while his scheme is not well known, he and other players have said to expect a unit that plays with a lot of effort and physicality.
MSU and Lebby will live up to the hype this weekend and punish Eastern Kentucky. The Bulldog defense forces turnovers and gets a few sacks while the offensive line dominates up front and opens running lanes, setting Shapen up for shot plays.
Score Prediction: 56-10
Bonus Prediction: Kelly Jones gets an interception for a touchdown.