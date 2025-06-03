Miami edge rusher Wilson weighs future after Mississippi State official visit
STARKVILLE, Miss. - Mississippi State's pursuit of elite edge rusher Kamron Wilson has intensified following a compelling official visit that left the Syracuse commit with plenty to consider about his collegiate future.
Wilson, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound defensive standout from Miami Southridge Senior High School, committed to Syracuse in March 2025, choosing the Orange over more than 30 other programs.
The Bulldogs didn't give up, though. Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby's aggressive recruiting strategy has created intrigue around the talented prospect's commitment status.
"The visit definitely exceeded my expectations," Wilson said during his post-visit interview. "Coach Lebby and his staff showed me exactly how I'd fit into their defensive scheme. They've got a clear vision for the program."
The official visit comes at a crucial time for Mississippi State's recruiting efforts, as Lebby has shown a ruthless approach to talent acquisition since taking the helm in Starkville.
The program's defensive renovation has become a central focus, with Wilson potentially playing a key role in that transformation.
Former NFL defensive coordinator Marcus Williams, who trained Wilson during the offseason in Miami, believes the young prospect's ceiling is exceptionally high.
"Kamron has that rare combination of length and explosiveness that NFL scouts drool over," Williams said. "He's nowhere near his physical peak, and he's already dominating at the high school level."
Wilson's senior season statistics support that assessment. Through his junior year, he recorded 17 sacks and 22 tackles for loss, showcasing the disruptive ability that made him one of the country's top 600 prospects in the Class of 2026.
The timing of Wilson's visit coincides with Mississippi State's defensive overhaul under Lebby's leadership.
The Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks 38th nationally, but landing a prospect of Wilson's caliber could provide significant momentum.
"What really stood out was the family atmosphere," Wilson said. "The current players, they kept it real about the program's direction. You can feel the energy around campus is different under Coach Lebby."
The visit included detailed discussions about defensive schemes, strength and conditioning programs, and academic support systems.
Wilson spent considerable time with defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler, who outlined specific packages designed to maximize Wilson's pass-rushing abilities.
Syracuse's coaching staff remains actively involved with Wilson, maintaining regular contact and emphasizing his importance to their 2026 class.
Florida State has also maintained pursuit of the talented edge rusher, adding another layer of complexity to his recruitment.
Wilson plans to take additional visits before making any final decisions about his commitment status.
"I'm still committed to Syracuse," Wilson stated, "but I owe it to myself to explore all options thoroughly. This visit definitely gave me something to think about."
For Mississippi State, securing Wilson's commitment would represent more than just adding another talented player. It would send a loud message that Lebby can recruit, potentially setting the stage for future recruiting in talent-rich Florida.
As the summer recruiting period heats up, Wilson's decision will be closely watched by programs across the Southeast.
It could add intrigue to one of 2026's most compelling recruitment stories.