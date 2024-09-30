Michael Van Buren Stands Out Despite Mississippi State's Loss to Texas
Mississippi State football made a valiant effort against the second-ranked team in the country, the Texas Longhorns. First-year Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby dealt with a lot of adversity early into his tenure in Starkville.
College football veteran and Baylor transfer Blake Shapen was the start for Mississippi State the first month of the season but suffered a season-ending injury against Florida. Freshman Michael Van Buren would be the starter for the Bulldogs against Texas.
The former 4-star committed to Mississippi State shortly after Lebby took over as the head coach. It is clear that the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator had great confidence in the Maryland native.
Mississippi State fans saw the reason on Saturday, as Van Buren showed a lot of poise and confidence for a true freshman on the road at his first start. The Van Buren stat line was not overly impressive as he finished 12 for 23 with 144 yards and had a rushing touchdown.
However, the stat sheet does not show what impressive things Van Buren did; he did not seem overwhelmed by the moment. Did he play a perfect game? No. But considering it was his first career start on the road at the top-ranked team at the time, it was incredible.
If Van Buren can continue to play like this, he will give Mississippi State a chance to win some games and prove he needs to be the starter in year two of the Lebby era in Starkville.
