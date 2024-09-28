Resilient Mississippi State Offense Delivers Solid Performance Against No. 1 Texas
Mississippi State football faced an uphill battle on the road against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns. Starting quarterback Blake Shapen suffered a season-ending injury last week against Florida.
Freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren drew the start today, and he played solid, considering the circumstances. The former 4-star finished the day 12 of 23 for 144 yards.
Sophomore Chris Parson also played some, finishing the day with 20 yards rushing. Each guy did well, but the biggest takeaway from the Mississippi State offense is the ability to run the ball well.
Running back Keyvone Lee was out for Mississippi State, but Davon Booth and Johnnie Daniels played well. A junior college transfer, Daniels looked like the top back for Mississippi State, rushing for 75 yards.
Booth, the Utah State transfer, also ran well, finishing the day with 59 yards. It was encouraging to see Mississippi State have some success in the running game because Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby's offense is at its best when the running game is consistent.
Lebby did an excellent job of getting his team ready to play against Texas, even after a disheartening last three weeks. The game plan for Mississippi State was simple: it was to eat up the clock, which is nice to see from Lebby, who was willing to run his offense differently to shorten the game.
However, past issues still lingered for Mississippi State in the form of costly penalties. Memphis transfer left tackle Makylan Pounders made matters worse by unnecessarily pushing a Texas defender in the back as Mississippi State was driving, trailing 14-6 in the third quarter.
The flag pushed Mississippi State back from a potential first down to second and 18, and the drive stalled as Pounders allowed a sack on third down. The offense did not play great against Texas, but the Longhorns are one of the best teams in the country.
Considering the challenging circumstances Mississippi State's offense faced, they played well, but if mistakes are cleaned up in the future, the unit can take another step forward.
Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs on SI:
Mississippi State Falls Short in Upset Attempt Against No. 1 Texas
Former Bulldog Pitcher Finds Success in Minor League: Morning Bell, September 28
Mississippi State Football: Offensive Line Key to Success Against Texas