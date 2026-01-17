With transfer portal closed, how has Mississippi State done so far?
Nearly 7,000 players between FBS and FCS schools have entered the transfer portal that has officially closed.
Of those players, 0.54 percent of them are from Mississippi State.
Wide receiver Ricky Johnson's entrance into the transfer portal late Friday brings the Bulldogs total to 38 departing players. Here's the full list:
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
- OL Zack Owens
- WR Ricky Johnson
With everything finalized on the outgoing front (barring something unforseen), the Bulldogs didn't suffer any major loses.
Zack Owens and Kedrick Bingley-Jones may be the two biggest losses that weren't being developed.
Really, the biggest story for Mississippi State it retaining the player it did. Kelley Jones, Isaac Smith, Zakari Tillman, Kamrio Taylor, Fluff Bothwell and Anthony Evans III among others are all coming back next year and represent the best of the Bulldogs.
They'll also get back Will Whitson (finished second in sacks while playing just one and a half games) and Blake Steen from injuries.
All in all, the retention part of the offseason went great for the Bulldogs.
The recruiting portion of the offseason has been good for Mississippi State, too.
The high school recruiting class finished inside the top 30, highlighted by safety bralan Womack, linebacker Micah Nickerson and tight end Zayion Cotton. Those three signees were able to participate in the Bulldogs' bowl game practices, too.
The list of incoming Bulldogs from the transfer portal is very good, with the potential to be great should offensive tackle Jordan Seaton choose Mississippi State over Miami (or another potential team). Here's the full list of incoming Bulldogs, as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, that's ranked in the top 15 by On3.
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
- OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)
- S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)
- OL Tyler Miller (LSU)
- DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
- Ot Miles McVay (North Carolina)

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.