With transfer portal closed, how has Mississippi State done so far?

Nearly 7,000 players between FBS and FCS schools have entered the transfer portal that has officially closed.

Of those players, 0.54 percent of them are from Mississippi State.

Wide receiver Ricky Johnson's entrance into the transfer portal late Friday brings the Bulldogs total to 38 departing players. Here's the full list:

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

OL Zack Owens

WR Ricky Johnson

With everything finalized on the outgoing front (barring something unforseen), the Bulldogs didn't suffer any major loses.

Zack Owens and Kedrick Bingley-Jones may be the two biggest losses that weren't being developed.

Really, the biggest story for Mississippi State it retaining the player it did. Kelley Jones, Isaac Smith, Zakari Tillman, Kamrio Taylor, Fluff Bothwell and Anthony Evans III among others are all coming back next year and represent the best of the Bulldogs.

They'll also get back Will Whitson (finished second in sacks while playing just one and a half games) and Blake Steen from injuries.

All in all, the retention part of the offseason went great for the Bulldogs.

The recruiting portion of the offseason has been good for Mississippi State, too.

The high school recruiting class finished inside the top 30, highlighted by safety bralan Womack, linebacker Micah Nickerson and tight end Zayion Cotton. Those three signees were able to participate in the Bulldogs' bowl game practices, too.

The list of incoming Bulldogs from the transfer portal is very good, with the potential to be great should offensive tackle Jordan Seaton choose Mississippi State over Miami (or another potential team). Here's the full list of incoming Bulldogs, as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, that's ranked in the top 15 by On3.

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)

OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)

S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)

OL Tyler Miller (LSU)

DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)

Ot Miles McVay (North Carolina)

