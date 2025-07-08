Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State announces SEC Football Media Day attendees

The Bulldogs will bring along three of their most important players along with coach Jeff Lebby to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel.
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In this story:

SEC Football Media Days are scheduled to begin next week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Mississippi State is scheduled to appear on Wednesday of next week. Exact times have not been announced, but Mississippi State has announced the three players that’ll be joining coach Jeff Lebby in Atlanta.

Quarterback Blake Shapen will be making his second consecutive appearance at SEC Media Days while safety Isaac Smith and transfer wide receiver Brenen Thompson will be joining Shapen and Lebby.

Smith is one of the Bulldogs’ best players headed into this season. He was one of the nation’s leaders in tackles last season. Shapen, by virtue of being the quarterback, will be an important piece to Mississippi State’s season. His first season in Starkville ended prematurely after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Thompson is one of Mississippi State’s best transfer portal additions. A former high school All-American, Thompson wasn’t used much at Oklahoma (including two seasons with Lebby as the offensive coordinator). He had just 19 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games for the Sooners.

All three are excellent choices for Lebby to bring with him to Atlanta and should make for a fun Wednesday next week.

Here’s the full list of attendees for each school during next week’s media days:

Alabama

Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior
Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior
Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior

Arkansas

Cam Ball, DL, Senior
Taylen Green, QB, Senior
Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior

Auburn

Jackson Arnold, QB, Junior
Keldric Faulk, DL, Junior
Connor Lew, OL, Junior

Florida

Caleb Banks, DL, Senior
Jake Slaughter, OL, Senior
DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore

Georgia

CJ Allen, LB, Junior
Daylen Everette, DB, Senior
Gunner Stockton, QB, Junior

Kentucky

Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior
Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior
Josh Kattus, TE, Senior

LSU

Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Senior
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Senior
Whit Weeks, LB, Junior

Ole Miss

TJ Dottery, LB, Junior
Cayden Lee, WR, Junior
Austin Simmons, QB, Sophomore

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, QB, Graduate
Isaac Smith, S, Junior
Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior

Missouri

Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate
Connor Tollison, C, Graduate
Zion Young, DE, Senior

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB, Junior
Robert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior
R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior

South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers, QB, Sophomore
DQ Smith, DB, Senior
Nick Barrett, DT, Senior

Tennessee

Arion Carter, LB, Junior
Miles Kitselman, TE, Senior
Bryson Eason, DT, Senior

Texas

Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Junior
Arch Manning, QB, Sophomore
Michael Taaffe, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Will Lee III, DB, Senior
Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate
Taurean York, LB, Junior

Vanderbilt

Randon Fontenette, S/OLB, Junior
Martel Hight, DB, Junior
Diego Pavia, QB, Graduate

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football