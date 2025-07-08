Mississippi State announces SEC Football Media Day attendees
SEC Football Media Days are scheduled to begin next week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Mississippi State is scheduled to appear on Wednesday of next week. Exact times have not been announced, but Mississippi State has announced the three players that’ll be joining coach Jeff Lebby in Atlanta.
Quarterback Blake Shapen will be making his second consecutive appearance at SEC Media Days while safety Isaac Smith and transfer wide receiver Brenen Thompson will be joining Shapen and Lebby.
Smith is one of the Bulldogs’ best players headed into this season. He was one of the nation’s leaders in tackles last season. Shapen, by virtue of being the quarterback, will be an important piece to Mississippi State’s season. His first season in Starkville ended prematurely after he suffered a season-ending injury.
Thompson is one of Mississippi State’s best transfer portal additions. A former high school All-American, Thompson wasn’t used much at Oklahoma (including two seasons with Lebby as the offensive coordinator). He had just 19 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games for the Sooners.
All three are excellent choices for Lebby to bring with him to Atlanta and should make for a fun Wednesday next week.
Here’s the full list of attendees for each school during next week’s media days:
Alabama
Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior
Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior
Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior
Arkansas
Cam Ball, DL, Senior
Taylen Green, QB, Senior
Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior
Auburn
Jackson Arnold, QB, Junior
Keldric Faulk, DL, Junior
Connor Lew, OL, Junior
Florida
Caleb Banks, DL, Senior
Jake Slaughter, OL, Senior
DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore
Georgia
CJ Allen, LB, Junior
Daylen Everette, DB, Senior
Gunner Stockton, QB, Junior
Kentucky
Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior
Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior
Josh Kattus, TE, Senior
LSU
Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Senior
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Senior
Whit Weeks, LB, Junior
Ole Miss
TJ Dottery, LB, Junior
Cayden Lee, WR, Junior
Austin Simmons, QB, Sophomore
Mississippi State
Blake Shapen, QB, QB, Graduate
Isaac Smith, S, Junior
Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior
Missouri
Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate
Connor Tollison, C, Graduate
Zion Young, DE, Senior
Oklahoma
John Mateer, QB, Junior
Robert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior
R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior
South Carolina
LaNorris Sellers, QB, Sophomore
DQ Smith, DB, Senior
Nick Barrett, DT, Senior
Tennessee
Arion Carter, LB, Junior
Miles Kitselman, TE, Senior
Bryson Eason, DT, Senior
Texas
Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Junior
Arch Manning, QB, Sophomore
Michael Taaffe, DB, Senior
Texas A&M
Will Lee III, DB, Senior
Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate
Taurean York, LB, Junior
Vanderbilt
Randon Fontenette, S/OLB, Junior
Martel Hight, DB, Junior
Diego Pavia, QB, Graduate