Arkansas' Offense vs Mississippi State’s Defense: Key Players To Watch

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino waves to fans after the Razorbacks beat the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State would like to send Arkansas back to Hog City with a loss, but the Bulldogs have to contend with Arkansas’ talented offense.

Arkansas has the No. 23 offense amongst FBS teams, averaging 455.3 yards per game. However, they rank 61st in scoring offense with 29.7 points per game.

On the other side of the ball, Mississippi State’s defense is giving up just under 450 yards per game (122nd in FBS) and 33.29 points per game (116th in FBS).

If the Bulldogs hope to slow down the Razorbacks’ offense, these three key players (or in one case their replacement) will crucial to watch for:

Taylen Green, QB

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) rushes in the first quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers.
A team’s quarterback will always be an important piece to its success. Arkansas is one of those teams that relies on its quarterback more than others. Green is a dual-threat quarterback and when he’s successful, the Razorbacks’ offense is effective. He has 1,742 passing yards, 316 rushing yards and a combined 10 touchdowns (six passing, four rushing).

Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (22) rushes during the second quarter against the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Razorbacks’ leading rusher has been ruled out for Saturday’s game and another running back is listed as questionable in Friday night’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report. The Bulldogs haven’t had a repeat of the Arizona State game (where they gave up nearly 350 rushing yards.
Jackson has 104 carries for 592 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.7 yards per carry and his longest run of the season went for 46 yards. If Jackson can’t play, that’ll be a big boon for Mississippi State.

Andrew Armstrong, WR

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) makes a catch during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies.
One thing that makes Arkansas’ offense difficult to stop is there are multiple scoring threats at receiver. Armstrong leads the team with 45 catches for 646 yards in six games. But he has just one receiving touchdown and so do five other Razorbacks. That’s what makes them tough to stop. Armstrong is their best receiver and should be the focus of the Bulldogs’ defensive backs.

