Mississippi State football announces three new coaching hires

Mississippi State is traveling to Charlotte, N.C. on Monday where the Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be played, but the Bulldogs left fans a parting gift.

Three new coaching hires were announced Sunday evening. Two-time Super Bowl winner Ty Warren has charged with reestablishing Mississippi State as D-Line University, Kevin Johns as an offensive assistant coach and Desmond Lindsey as assistant wide receivers coach.

“I said it a week or so ago, but we got some things coming down the pipe that I'm really, really excited about,” Bulldogs’ coach Jeff Lebby said earlier Sunday. “Our additions are going to be huge upgrades for us.”

Here’s a breakdown of each new Mississippi State assistant coach:

Desmond Lindsey

"Desmond brings experience, credibility and a deep understanding of our great state and the recruiting landscape here. He's coached productive skill groups everywhere he's been, he builds strong relationships, and he knows what it takes to compete and win. Our players are going to benefit immediately from his knowledge and energy." Lebby on Lindsey

Lindsey's Coaching History 2025 – UTEP, Outside Wide Receivers

2024 – Southern Miss, Associate Head Coach

2021-23 – Southern Miss, Wide Receivers

2019-20 – Arkansas State, Running Backs

2018 – Memphis, Wide Receivers

2017 – Southern Miss, Wide Receivers

2016 – Southern Miss, Tight Ends

2014-15 – West Georgia, Wide Receivers

2011-13 – West Alabama, Assistant Head Coach

2008-10 – West Alabama, Wide Receivers

2007 – Arkansas–Monticello, Wide Receivers

2005 – Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Wide Receivers

Kevin Johns

"Kevin Johns is a big-time addition for our program. His résumé speaks for itself — he's been an elite offensive mind for a long time, coordinating explosive, productive offenses and consistently developing talent and generating production. Kevin understands how to evaluate, teach and adapt, and he knows how to turn those traits into results. His experience and offensive acumen will be a major asset for us moving forward." Lebby on Johns

Johns Coaching History 2025 – Oklahoma State, Quarterbacks

2024 – Oklahoma, Senior Offensive Analyst/Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

2022-23 – Duke, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

2019-21 – Memphis, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

2018 – Texas Tech, Offensive Coordinator/Inside Receivers/Tight Ends

2017 – Western Michigan, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

2014-16 – Indiana, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers

2011-13 – Indiana, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers

2008-10 – Northwestern, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

2006-07 – Northwestern, Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator

2004-05 – Northwestern, Running Backs

2003 – Richmond, Defensive Ends

2002 – Richmond, Wide Receivers

1999-01 – Northwestern, Graduate Assistant (Offense)

1998 – Piqua High School, Quarterbacks/Defensive Secondary

Ty Warren

"Ty brings a strong combination of experience as both a player and coach, along with the perspective, mindset and edge that will be of tremendous value to our program. He's been where our players want to go, understands what it takes to compete at the highest level, and brings a solid foundation as a teacher, developer and recruiter. His energy, attention to detail and ability to connect with players stand out immediately. This is an important addition for our defense." Lebby on Warren

Warren Coaching History 2025 — Rice, Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line

2023–24 — Stephen F. Austin, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line

2023 — Orlando Guardians (XFL), Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line

2022 — Houston Gamblers (USFL), Defensive Run/Pass Rush Game Coordinator/Defensive Line

2020 — Detroit Lions, William Clay Ford Minority Coaching Assistantship (Defense)

2019 — Detroit Lions, Volunteer Assistant

2019 — Somerville High School (Texas), Head Coach/Campus Director

