Mississippi State football announces three new coaching hires
Mississippi State is traveling to Charlotte, N.C. on Monday where the Duke’s Mayo Bowl will be played, but the Bulldogs left fans a parting gift.
Three new coaching hires were announced Sunday evening. Two-time Super Bowl winner Ty Warren has charged with reestablishing Mississippi State as D-Line University, Kevin Johns as an offensive assistant coach and Desmond Lindsey as assistant wide receivers coach.
“I said it a week or so ago, but we got some things coming down the pipe that I'm really, really excited about,” Bulldogs’ coach Jeff Lebby said earlier Sunday. “Our additions are going to be huge upgrades for us.”
Here’s a breakdown of each new Mississippi State assistant coach:
Desmond Lindsey
"Desmond brings experience, credibility and a deep understanding of our great state and the recruiting landscape here. He's coached productive skill groups everywhere he's been, he builds strong relationships, and he knows what it takes to compete and win. Our players are going to benefit immediately from his knowledge and energy."Lebby on Lindsey
Lindsey's Coaching History
2025 – UTEP, Outside Wide Receivers
2024 – Southern Miss, Associate Head Coach
2021-23 – Southern Miss, Wide Receivers
2019-20 – Arkansas State, Running Backs
2018 – Memphis, Wide Receivers
2017 – Southern Miss, Wide Receivers
2016 – Southern Miss, Tight Ends
2014-15 – West Georgia, Wide Receivers
2011-13 – West Alabama, Assistant Head Coach
2008-10 – West Alabama, Wide Receivers
2007 – Arkansas–Monticello, Wide Receivers
2005 – Mississippi Gulf Coast CC, Wide Receivers
Kevin Johns
"Kevin Johns is a big-time addition for our program. His résumé speaks for itself — he's been an elite offensive mind for a long time, coordinating explosive, productive offenses and consistently developing talent and generating production. Kevin understands how to evaluate, teach and adapt, and he knows how to turn those traits into results. His experience and offensive acumen will be a major asset for us moving forward."Lebby on Johns
Johns Coaching History
2025 – Oklahoma State, Quarterbacks
2024 – Oklahoma, Senior Offensive Analyst/Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
2022-23 – Duke, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
2019-21 – Memphis, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
2018 – Texas Tech, Offensive Coordinator/Inside Receivers/Tight Ends
2017 – Western Michigan, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
2014-16 – Indiana, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers
2011-13 – Indiana, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers
2008-10 – Northwestern, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2006-07 – Northwestern, Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator
2004-05 – Northwestern, Running Backs
2003 – Richmond, Defensive Ends
2002 – Richmond, Wide Receivers
1999-01 – Northwestern, Graduate Assistant (Offense)
1998 – Piqua High School, Quarterbacks/Defensive Secondary
Ty Warren
"Ty brings a strong combination of experience as both a player and coach, along with the perspective, mindset and edge that will be of tremendous value to our program. He's been where our players want to go, understands what it takes to compete at the highest level, and brings a solid foundation as a teacher, developer and recruiter. His energy, attention to detail and ability to connect with players stand out immediately. This is an important addition for our defense."Lebby on Warren
Warren Coaching History
2025 — Rice, Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line
2023–24 — Stephen F. Austin, Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line
2023 — Orlando Guardians (XFL), Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line
2022 — Houston Gamblers (USFL), Defensive Run/Pass Rush Game Coordinator/Defensive Line
2020 — Detroit Lions, William Clay Ford Minority Coaching Assistantship (Defense)
2019 — Detroit Lions, Volunteer Assistant
2019 — Somerville High School (Texas), Head Coach/Campus Director
