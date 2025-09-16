Mississippi State football embraces ‘score from far’ with explosive touchdowns
At each of his previous coaching stops as an offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby’s offenses had a reputation.
The offenses moved fast, ran a lot of plays and scored a lot of explosive touchdowns from far downfield.
That led to creation of the phrase “score from far” that has been used often this season when talking about the Bulldogs.
“It's been a part of offenses I've called and run and manage,” Lebby said after Saturday’s 63-0 win against Alcorn State. “It's something I've always thought and it is a huge determining factor in football games. Explosive plays matter in a huge way. They create touchdown opportunities. They will be a big part of us. The score from far is all well and good, but we have to sustain, and in short yardage and goal line situations be able to get done what we need to get done. That's a huge part of who we are and what we do, but we'll have to run the football.”
Through three games this season, Mississippi State’s offense has scored six touchdowns of 40 yards or more, including Brenen Thompson’s game-winning touchdown against Arizona State.
In fact, the shortest touchdown pass this season was Anthony Evans III’s 22-yard touchdown catch last Saturday against Alcorn State.
For the most part, the “score from far” mantra was in full swing Saturday.
The Bulldogs had two touchdowns of 40 yards or more and added four more of at least 22 yards.
Even from the first play of the game, Mississippi State was taking deep shots like it was a video game. That first pass was incomplete, but the second was completed and Jordan Mosley scored a 75-yard touchdown.
That’s the longest touchdown of the season for Mississippi State and it’s entirely plausible there’ll be a longer touchdown scored this season.
Score from far is also really catchy, and very easy to rhyme.
