Mississippi State Football: Line of Scrimmage Collapsed in Arizona State Loss
Mississippi State line play has to be much stronger
Mississippi State football has always prided itself on being physical at the line of scrimmage. However, Arizona State dominated the Bulldogs up front en route to a 30-3 lead.
It is ridiculous that Mississippi State allowed a staggering 346 rushing yards to, in all likelihood, a below-average Big 12 team.
It would be a little better if there were multiple big runs, but no, Arizona State rarely made explosive runs; instead, it just methodically worked its way down the field ten yards at a time.
The most staggering play of the game came in the second quarter when the Mississippi State defense miraculously forced a third-and-ten. Still, it was no problem for Arizona State, as a simple power play to the running back got them an easy conversion.
It would be impressive if Arizona State won a game with only 69 passing yards against an FCS team. However, they did it against Mississippi State, which obviously is ridiculous. It was genuinely shocking to watch the ease with which they ran the ball.
Offensively, Mississippi State did not fare better. The offensive line, which was supposed to be the Bulldogs' strength coming into the season, could not open any running lanes.
At times, it was missing assignments or miscommunication, which is an issue but expected with five new starters. However, the Arizona State defensive line pushing the Bulldog linemen in the back field was unexpected and a terrible sign moving forward for Mississippi State.
The Jeff Lebby offense is a run first offense and rushing for 24 yards is putrid and will not result in many wins.
Simply put, if Mississippi State does not improve along the line of scrimmage in a conference that prides itself on being physical at the point of attack they will not win a SEC game this season.
Mississippi State Showed Fight in Loss to Arizona State
