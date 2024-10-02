Mississippi State Football Capitalizes on Open Week for Recruiting Push
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football is on its open week and won’t play Saturday, but there are still victories to be had.
Coach Jeff Lebby and his staff will be hitting the recruiting trail later this week to visit some of the players already committed to play in Starkville next season and try to recruit some others.
“We're going to be out on the road on Thursday and Friday, going to see a bunch of our guys, a bunch of commits, and then some other position needs,” Lebby said at a Tuesday press conference.
The Bulldogs have the No. 32-rated recruiting class in ESPN’s 2025 College Football Recruiting Class Rankings (one spot behind Ole Miss). Considering the state of the current program, the Bulldogs are doing very well on the recruiting trail.
“We feel like we’re really in a pretty good spot from a recruiting standpoint,” Lebby said. “We got, hopefully, some positive things that are going to happen here sooner than later.”
Some news could come out this week with many players approaching the deadline to redshirt this season or not. Wide receiver Creed Whittemore already decided to take a redshirt and won’t play again this season. Others could make a similar decision and Lebby addressed the situation on Tuesday.
“It's very fluid as we continue to talk through it, and every situation is a little busy,” he said.
Here is the Bulldogs’ current recruiting class:
Mississippi State’s 2025 Recruiting Class
Transfers
Tony Mitchell, S, East Mississippi Community College
4-Stars
Tyler Lockhart, LB, Winona (Winona, Miss.)
Ferzell Shepard, WR, Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rogue, La.)
KaMario Taylor, Ath, Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)
Tyshun Willis, Edge, Velma Jackson (Camden, Miss.)
Mario Nash Jr., IOL, Kemper County (De Kalb, Miss.)
3-Stars
Davian Jackson, WR, Westgate (New Iberia, La.)
Steve Miller, Ath, Greene County (Greensboro, Ga.)
AJ Rice, LB, Madison Academy (Madison, Ala.)
Kevonte Henry, DL, Cerritos College (Norwalk, Calif.)
Geron Johnson, RB, Barlett (Bartlett, Tenn.)
Derrion Horsley, CB, East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.)
Sekou Smith Jr., S, Miami Central (Miami, Fla.)
Austin Howard, LB, Bartlett (Batlett, Tenn.)
LaKendrick James, LB, Copiah-Lincoln CC (Wesson, Miss.)
Kolin Wilson, RB, Gulf Shores (Gulf Shores, Ala.)
Christopher Johnson, DL, Robert E. Lee (Montgomery, Ala.)
Josiah Clemons, IOL, Madison Central (Madison, Miss.)