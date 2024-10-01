NFL Bulldogs: Mississippi State's NFL Players Continue to Shine
Chris Jones continues to dominate, Montez Sweat had a strip sack, Darius Slay led his team in tackles and more from around Week 4 of the NFL season
Mississippi State Bulldogs in the NFL
Sunday
Atlanta Falcons 26, New Orleans Saints 24
Saints
- LB Willie Gay Jr.: Had two tackles before leaving Sunday's game early with an injury.
- S J.T. Gray: Had one tackle in the Saints' two-point loss.
Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18
Bears
- DE Montez Sweat: Had two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against the Rams.
Minnesota Vikings 31, Green Bay Packers 29
Packers
- OG Elgton Jenkins: The Packers didn't have a lot of success running the ball, gaining just 86 rushing yards. Jenkins and the offensive line did better in pass protection, allowing just one sack.
- DE Preston Smith: Had two tackles in the loss to NFC North rival Green Bay.
Houston Texans 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 20
Jaguars
- P Logan Cooke: Had five punts that averaged 50.6 yards and punt landing inside the 20-yard line.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33, Philadelphia Eagles 16
Eagles
- CB Darius Slay: Led the Eagles' defense with nine tackles, including seven solo, and one pass defended.
Washington Commanders 42, Arizona Cardinals 14
Commanders
- CB Emmanuel Forbes: Had two tackles for Washington after missing last week's game with an injury.
Kansas City Chiefs 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10
Chiefs
- DT Chris Jones: Had four tackles, including two sacks in another dominating performance.
Las Vegas Raiders 20, Cleveland Browns 16
Browns
- CB Martin Emerson: Had six tackles, including five solo in the Browns' loss to the Raiders.
Monday
Tennessee Titans 31, Miami Dolphins 12
Titans
- DT Jeffery Simmons: Was inactive for the Monday night game.
Detroit Lions 42, Seattle Seahawks 29
Seahawks
- OT Charles Cross: Helped the Seahawks rush for 133 yards and three touchdowns, but quarterback Geno Smith was sacked three times.
