NFL Bulldogs: Mississippi State's NFL Players Continue to Shine

Chris Jones continues to dominate, Montez Sweat had a strip sack, Darius Slay led his team in tackles and more from around Week 4 of the NFL season

Taylor Hodges

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and Los Angeles Chargers center Sam Mustipher (62) battle at the line in the second half at SoFi Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and Los Angeles Chargers center Sam Mustipher (62) battle at the line in the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mississippi State Bulldogs in the NFL

Sunday

Atlanta Falcons 26, New Orleans Saints 24

Saints

  • LB Willie Gay Jr.: Had two tackles before leaving Sunday's game early with an injury.
  • S J.T. Gray: Had one tackle in the Saints' two-point loss.

Chicago Bears 24, Los Angeles Rams 18

Bears

  • DE Montez Sweat: Had two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble against the Rams.

Minnesota Vikings 31, Green Bay Packers 29

Packers

  • OG Elgton Jenkins: The Packers didn't have a lot of success running the ball, gaining just 86 rushing yards. Jenkins and the offensive line did better in pass protection, allowing just one sack.
  • DE Preston Smith: Had two tackles in the loss to NFC North rival Green Bay.

Houston Texans 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

Jaguars

  • P Logan Cooke: Had five punts that averaged 50.6 yards and punt landing inside the 20-yard line.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33, Philadelphia Eagles 16

Eagles

  • CB Darius Slay: Led the Eagles' defense with nine tackles, including seven solo, and one pass defended.

Washington Commanders 42, Arizona Cardinals 14

Commanders

  • CB Emmanuel Forbes: Had two tackles for Washington after missing last week's game with an injury.

Kansas City Chiefs 17, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Chiefs

  • DT Chris Jones: Had four tackles, including two sacks in another dominating performance.

Las Vegas Raiders 20, Cleveland Browns 16

Browns

  • CB Martin Emerson: Had six tackles, including five solo in the Browns' loss to the Raiders.

Monday

Tennessee Titans 31, Miami Dolphins 12

Titans

  • DT Jeffery Simmons: Was inactive for the Monday night game.

Detroit Lions 42, Seattle Seahawks 29

Seahawks

  • OT Charles Cross: Helped the Seahawks rush for 133 yards and three touchdowns, but quarterback Geno Smith was sacked three times.

