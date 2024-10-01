Mississippi State’s Remaining Schedule Among Toughest in the Nation
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football is undergoing a rebuild that’s going to take longer than one season and possibly more. It may be a while before we see the Bulldogs back in a bowl game, especially if they get a similar schedule in 2025.
Mississippi State started the season with the ninth-hardest schedule in the nation (Florida was first) and based on the Bulldogs’ movement in those rankings, the easy part of the season is over.
After five games played, including against then-No. 1 Texas, the Bulldogs have the fourth-hardest remaining schedule amongst FBS teams (Florida still holds the top spot, followed by Washington and Oklahoma).
Here’s the rest of Mississippi State’s schedule for 2024 and that schools' football power index:
- No. 5 Georgia (No. 4, 25.2)
- No. 25 Texas A&M (No. 18, 11.9)
- UMass (No. 129, -18.7)
- Arkansas (No. 27, 8.5)
- No. 4 Tennessee (No. 5, 23.6)
- No. 9 Missouri (No. 14, 14.1)
- No. 12 Ole Miss (No. 6, 21.8)
Mississippi State ranks 70th on ESPN’s FPI, but is projected to end the season 2.8 wins. One of those wins is already secured against Eastern Kentucky and the second is UMass.
But the projection gives Mississippi State a good chance at pulling off an upset. The most likely victim would be Arkansas, based on its unranked Top 25 status and FPI ranking.
Next on that list is Ole Miss, if only because upsets are more common in rivalry games, and the rest of the games would be considered major upsets.
But that’s why we love college football. Because major upsets happen all the time.