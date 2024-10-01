Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State’s Remaining Schedule Among Toughest in the Nation

Mississippi State football’s 2024 schedule ranks as one of the toughest. Will the Bulldogs shock the SEC with a surprise victory?

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Burn Jr. (0) is sacked by Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) and edge rusher Barryn Sorrell (88) during the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Burn Jr. (0) is sacked by Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) and edge rusher Barryn Sorrell (88) during the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football is undergoing a rebuild that’s going to take longer than one season and possibly more. It may be a while before we see the Bulldogs back in a bowl game, especially if they get a similar schedule in 2025.

Mississippi State started the season with the ninth-hardest schedule in the nation (Florida was first) and based on the Bulldogs’ movement in those rankings, the easy part of the season is over.

After five games played, including against then-No. 1 Texas, the Bulldogs have the fourth-hardest remaining schedule amongst FBS teams (Florida still holds the top spot, followed by Washington and Oklahoma).

Here’s the rest of Mississippi State’s schedule for 2024 and that schools' football power index:

  • No. 5 Georgia (No. 4, 25.2)
  • No. 25 Texas A&M (No. 18, 11.9)
  • UMass (No. 129, -18.7)
  • Arkansas (No. 27, 8.5)
  • No. 4 Tennessee (No. 5, 23.6)
  • No. 9 Missouri (No. 14, 14.1)
  • No. 12 Ole Miss (No. 6, 21.8)

Mississippi State ranks 70th on ESPN’s FPI, but is projected to end the season 2.8 wins. One of those wins is already secured against Eastern Kentucky and the second is UMass.

But the projection gives Mississippi State a good chance at pulling off an upset. The most likely victim would be Arkansas, based on its unranked Top 25 status and FPI ranking.

Next on that list is Ole Miss, if only because upsets are more common in rivalry games, and the rest of the games would be considered major upsets.

But that’s why we love college football. Because major upsets happen all the time.

Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:

NFL Bulldogs: Mississippi State's NFL Players Continue to Shine

SEC Football Offensive Players of the Month: Who Represents Mississippi State?

Can Mississippi State’s Defense Build on Their Solid Showing Against Texas?

Mississippi State Against the Spread: Analyzing SEC Football Betting Trends

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football