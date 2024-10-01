SEC Football Offensive Players of the Month: Who Represents Mississippi State?
Jeff Lebby's first offense in Starkville was a mixed bag in the opening month. You can see the flashes of what's to come, but the Bulldogs are averaging an SEC-low 20.3 points per game against FBS opponents.
QB Blake Shapen was sharp, throwing eight TDs and just one pick, but was lost for the season in Week 4. His successor, Michael Van Buren Jr., is oozing with potential, but he's still just a rookie.
Point being, you'll have to be patient with Lebby's offense this year. And while you're waiting, you can enjoy a receiving corps flush in talented playmakers.
Every SEC Team's Offensive Player of September
Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe
Milroe has already accounted for 18 touchdowns through the first four games.
Arkansas: RB Ja'Quinden Jackson
Jackson ranks third in SEC rushing with 509 yards and nine TDs on 79 carries.
Auburn: WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Big-play receiver has overcome poor QB support to catch 17 balls for 415 yards and 6 scores.
Florida: C Jake Slaughter
One of the SEC's top interior linemen, especially in pass pro.
Georgia: QB Carson Beck
Beck has been shaky the last two weeks, but he's still Georgia's top offensive player.
Kentucky: WR Dane Key
The most dangerous option on an offense light on dangerous options.
LSU: QB Garrett Nussmeier
Nussmeier leads the SEC with 15 TD passes and he's ready for a salary run second half of 2024.
Mississippi State: WR Kevin Coleman Jr.
Coleman has been prolific out of the slot and has already surpassed last year's production while at Louisville. He leads the Bulldogs with 28 receptions for 344 yards and three TD catches.
Missouri: WR Luther Burden III
As elite as advertised, Burden has caught four TD passes and run for a score.
Oklahoma: WR Deion Burks
Burks is a weapon, and OU needs him healthy after he missed the Auburn game with an injury.
Ole Miss: WR Tre Harris
No one has stopped Harris, the FBS leader with 804 receiving yards.
South Carolina: RB Raheim Sanders
Sanders showed his potential versus LSU with 143 yards and two TDs on 19 carries.
Tennessee: RB Dylan Sampson
Sampson has rushed for at least 90 yards in all four games and leads the SEC with 10 TDs.
Texas: LT Kelvin Banks Jr.
Blocking his way to the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Texas A&M: RB Le'Veon Moss
Aggie workhorse has rushed for 100 yards in two of the last three games.
Vanderbilt: QB Diego Pavia
Pavia has given the 'Dores an identity... and a heckuva dual-threat under center.
