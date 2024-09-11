Mississippi State Football’s Role in America’s Return to Normalcy After 9/11
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Everyone old enough to remember the tragic events that unfolded 23 years ago remembers where they were.
Personally, I was at junior high football practice when I overheard one of the coaches talk about planes flying into buildings in New York.
A lot of us also remember the first sporting events that took place following the 9/11 attacks, especially the emotional New York Mets game. What I didn’t know, though, was Mississippi State hosted the first sporting event nine days after the attacks, the day before Mike Piazza homered in the first game played in New York.
“9/20” is an MSU Films documentary about the Sept. 20 game between Mississippi State and South Carolina and makes its national debut tonight at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.
The story of how the game came to happen is told through interviews with those involved and through archival footage. It was a game that would have a big impact on the SEC standings and both teams were ranked in the top 20.
“In the very first days after 9/11—those days of uncertainty and fear—we find a society looking for normalcy. Sports are such an indelible part of the American experience, and they became a refuge,” David Garraway, University Television Center director and co-producer of “9/20” said. “When America needed competitive sports to move forward from this tragedy, Mississippi State rose to the occasion.”
More than 40,000 came to Davis Wade Stadium to watch South Carolina win 16-14 in a game that was televised nationally by ESPN.
