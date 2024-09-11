Mississippi State vs. Toledo: Three Bulldog Offensive Players to Watch
Mississippi State football suffered its first defeat last week to Arizona State 30-23. The loss was disappointing, but Mississippi State showed tremendous effort in the second half.
First-year head coach Jeff Lebby said his team wants to avoid slow starts. They fell behind 30-3 on the road. The offense could not find much rhythm in the first half but kicked it in gear in the second half.
This week, Mississippi State must avoid a slow start against Toledo.
Who are Three Offensive Players to Watch for Mississippi State?
Makylan Pounders
Mississippi State also brought in an impressive group of offensive linemen from the transfer portal headlined by Pounders. The Memphis transfer only allowed one sack last year and has the athleticism needed to play left tackle in the SEC.
However, the Magnolia State product has not yet performed up to his ability, nor has the offensive line as a whole. The offensive line could be a strength for Mississippi State, but they must build cohesion.
If Pounders can sure up the blind side, tensions will ease for the rest of the group.
Kelly Akharaiyi
Mississippi State had an impressive transfer portal during the offseason, especially at the wide receiver position. Akharaiyi was perhaps the most hyped after putting up 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns at UTEP a season ago.
However, Akharaiyi missed the first game of the season due to a minor injury, but he returned to action last week. The Irving, Texas native made one catch for 18 yards but played limited snaps likely to slow work him back.
Transfer receiver Kevin Coleman has flashed in Mississippi State's first two games of the season. Like Coleman, Akharaiyi has similar abilities and will play on the outside rather than in the slot. If Akharaiyi can regain strength, Mississippi State will have two dynamic playmakers out wide.
Seydou Traore
Lebby loves to use a tight end in his offense, and Traore can be a dynamic playmaker. So far, he has only made three catches for 33 yards, but he flashed his athleticism against Arizona State as he hurdled a man on the sidelines.
However he had a couple of drops early this season, but he is a matchup nightmare for the defense, so he is critical. Mississippi State has a wide range of playmakers at the receiver position, which should give Traore good matchups moving forward.
Read More:
Mississippi State’s Path Forward Mirrors Sun Devils' Journey After Loss
Mississippi State Football: Key Strategies to Improve Line Play
Mississippi State Reportedly Hosting Alabama Commit Caleb Cunningham